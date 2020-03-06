Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nondestructive Test Market for Infrastructure Industry - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The nondestructive test (NDT) market for the infrastructure industry is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period (2020 - 2025).
Factors, such as stringent regulations mandating safety standards, and growth in infrastructure maintenance services are anticipated to fuel the market growth. The economies of China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico, among others, have had steady GDP growth over the years, attracting investors from around the world to invest in infrastructure development. The migration of the general population from rural areas to urban areas has increased in these countries, resulting in demand for housing and other facilities.
With the construction sector booming in these countries, the non-destructive testing market has flourished because it is a necessity in getting clearances for buildings.
As per future investment plans by China Investment Corporation, China is going to invest 13% of its total expenditure into industrial (excluding energy & utility) and real estate sectors in the coming years.
As per the study by India Brand Equity Foundation, the real estate sector in India was valued at USD 120 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030. Additionally, the Government of India has allocated USD 63.2 billion for infrastructure development in the country.
According to the International Transport Forum, the UK government spent approximately EUR 2.5 billion on road infrastructure maintenance in 2017.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of many regional as well as a global player in the market, the global nondestructive market for infrastructure industry is expected to be fragmented in nature. Acuren Group, Inc., Applus Services, S.A., Bureau Veritas Group, FLIR Systems, Inc., Infrastructure Preservation Corporation, Intertek Group plc, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Olympus Corporation, ROSEN Group, and Tech4Imaging LLC are some of the major players present in the current market.
All these players are involved in competitive strategic developments such as partnership, new product innovation and market expansion to gain leadership position in the global nondestructive market for infrastructure industry market.
June 2019 - the energy & industry division of Applus Services, S.A. get accreditation to undertake electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing. This new accreditation will help Applus to advance its business in the field of industrial-sector testing.
January 2018 - FLIR Systems, Inc. introduced a thermal-equipped concrete monitoring solution to enhance its product portfolio in nondestructive testing for the construction industry. This new device provides real-time data on concrete quality with thermal imaging technology.
