The global sterile filtration market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2019 to USD 7.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2025.



The major factors driving the growth of this market include the advantages of sterile filters over non-sterile filters, the growing demand for pure water in end-use industries, increasing adoption of single-use devices & disposables, and the rising focus on the development of large-molecule biopharmaceutical drugs. However, the high price sensitivity among end users is a major challenge for the growth of this market.



The sterile filtration market comprises major players such as Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), 3M (US), and Parker Hannifin Corp (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The capsule filter segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of product, the market is broadly segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, membranes, syringe filters, bottle-top & table-top filtration systems, and accessories. The capsule filters segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growing adoption of ready-to-use capsule filters in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry is mainly due to their advantages over stainless steel, such as high accuracy, no membrane fouling, and minimized cross-contamination. In addition to this, the availability of these filters in a variety of polymers, pore sizes, diameters, and surface types for site-specific applications is also supporting the growth of this market.



0.2-0.22 m is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on membrane pore size, the market is segmented into 0.2-0.22 m, 0.45 m, and 0.1 m. The 0.2-0.22 m segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, as 0.2-0.22 m filters are recommended for a wide range of pharmaceutical and biological liquid applications, including the filtration of therapeutics, vaccines, antibiotics, blood fractionations, bulk pharmaceuticals, and other downstream biotechnology processing solutions, where protein binding must be minimized



Asia Pacific to account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for generic drugs and biosimilars, significant investments by biopharmaceutical companies and CMOs in emerging Asia Pacific countries, the increasing focus on healthcare modernization, and demand for low-cost medicines are supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sterile Filtration Market Overview

4.2 APAC: Market, By Product (2018)

4.3 Market, By Application (2019-2025)

4.4 Market, By Membrane Pore Size, 2019 vs. 2025 (USD Million)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advantages of Sterile Filters Over Non-Sterile Filters

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Pure Water in End-use Industries

5.2.1.3 Focus on Developing Large-Molecule Biopharmaceutical Drugs

5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Devices & Disposables

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Development and Use of Advanced Filters for Sterile Filtration

5.2.2.2 Emerging Regions

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 High Price Sensitivity Among End Users



6 Sterile Filtration Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cartridge Filters

6.2.1 Growth in the Production of Biologics and Large Molecules is Expected to Drive the Cartridge Filters Market

6.3 Capsule Filters

6.3.1 Availability of Ready-To-Use Formats Makes Capsule Filters an Ideal Choice for Drug Production Facilities

6.4 Membranes

6.4.1 Wide Applications of Membrane Filters in Food & Beverage Processes Will Support Market Growth Over the Forecast Period

6.5 Syringe Filters

6.5.1 Single-Use Format Makes Syringe Filters an Ideal Choice for the Sterile Filtration of Biological Drugs in Laboratories

6.6 Bottle-Top & Table-Top Filtration Systems

6.6.1 Technological Advancements-A Key Driver for This Segment

6.7 Accessories



7 Sterile Filtration Market, By Membrane Pore Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 0.2-0.22 m

7.2.1 0.2-0.22 m Filters are the Most Commonly Used in the Sterile Filtration of Pharma and Biopharma Drugs

7.3 0.45 m

7.3.1 0.45 m Filters are Majorly Used in the Food & Beverage Industry

7.4 0.1 m

7.4.1 0.1 m Filters are Mainly Used to Trap Fine Particles



8 Sterile Filtration Market, By Membrane Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Polyethersulfone

8.2.1 High Reliability and Wide Applications in Microbial Filtration Have Ensured the Market Dominance of Pes

8.3 Polyvinylidene Difluoride

8.3.1 Extensive Usage in Formulation & Filling Solutions and Protein Purification has Ensured the Demand for Pvdf Filters

8.4 Nylon

8.4.1 Natural Hydrophilic Nature Makes Nylon Filters Ideal for the Filtration of Biological Samples

8.5 Polytetrafluoroethylene

8.5.1 Ptfe Filters are Chemically and Biologically Inert and Naturally Hydrophobic, Making Them the Ideal Choice for Sterile Venting of Gases

8.6 Mixed Cellulose Ester & Cellulose Acetate

8.6.1 Wide Applications of Mce Membranes in the Microbiological Analysis of Facility Water and Pharmaceuticals to Boost Market Growth

8.7 Other Materials



9 Sterile Filtration Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fill-Finish Processes

9.2.1 Need for Ultra-Clean Sterilized Packaging Drives the Demand for Fill-Finish Solutions

9.3 Bioburden Reduction

9.3.1 Need for Continuous Monitoring of Raw Material for Bioburden to Support Market Growth

9.4 Buffer Filtration & Cell Culture Media Preparation

9.4.1 Increasing Focus on Quality Control to Drive the Demand for Sterile Filters for Media & Buffer Filtration

9.5 Water Purification

9.5.1 Demand for Purified Water for Injection and Parenteral Production Will Boost Market Growth

9.6 Air Filtration

9.6.1 Need to Ensure Air Purity in Designated Clean Areas and Control Contaminants Drives Demand for Air Filtration



10 Sterile Filtration Market, By End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

10.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Scenario as Compared to Other End Users to Drive the Demand for Sterile Filters Among Pharmaceutical Companies

10.3 Biopharmaceutical Companies

10.3.1 Growing R&D for Biologics Manufacturing has Driven Demand for Sterile Filters

10.4 Food & Beverage Companies

10.4.1 Increasing Health Concerns and Stringent Contamination Control Measures Boost Demand for Sterile Filtration

10.5 Contract Manufacturing Organizations & Contract Research Organizations

10.5.1 Increase in Outsourcing of Pharma & Biopharma Production is Supporting Segmental Growth

10.6 Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

10.6.1 Expanding Healthcare Research Base to Contribute to the Greater Demand for Sterile Filtration Products From R&D Laboratories



11 Sterile Filtration Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Presence of A Large Number of Academic & Research Laboratories and Biopharma Manufacturers to Drive the Demand for Sterile Filtration Products in the US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Availability of Government Funding to Drive the Market Growth

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Strong Base of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Contributes to the Large Share of Germany in the European Market

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 Growing Need for Cost-Effective Biomanufacturing Solutions to Drive the Demand for Sterile Filtration Products in the UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Increasing Funding From Private and Public Organizations to Drive Market Growth

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.1.1 Rising Adoption of Sterile Filtration Techniques to Aid Market Growth in Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.2.1 Strategic Initiatives By Key Players to Strengthen the Biotech Industry in China

11.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Surge in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing is Expected to Support the Growth of the Latam Sterile Filtration Market

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 Key Product Launches

12.4.2 Key Expansions

12.4.3 Key Partnerships and Collaborations

12.4.4 Key Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Merck KGaA

13.2 Danaher Corporation

13.3 Sartorius AG

13.4 GE Healthcare

13.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.6 3M

13.7 Parker Hannifin Corporation

13.8 Porvair Filtration Group

13.9 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

13.10 Sterlitech Corporation

13.11 Meissner Filtration Products Inc.

13.12 Donaldson Company Inc.

13.13 Corning Incorporated

13.14 Eaton Corporation

13.15 Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

13.16 GVS S.p.A.

13.17 Filtration Group Process Systems - Amafilter - LFC Lochem

13.18 Starlab

13.19 Amazon Filters Ltd.

13.20 AMD Manufacturing Inc.



