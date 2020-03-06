CONSTI GROUP PLC Managers Transactions on 6 March 2020 at 11.30 a.m.

Consti Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Kivi

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kivi, Risto

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Consti Group Plc

LEI: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71_20200306102017_8

Transaction date: 2020-03-05

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000178256

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1821 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1821 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

CONSTI GROUP PLC

Further information:

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Major media

www.consti.fi

