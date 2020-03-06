CONSTI GROUP PLC Managers Transactions on 6 March 2020 at 11.30 a.m.
Consti Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Kalevo
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kalevo, Markku
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Consti Group Plc
LEI: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71_20200306102017_9
Transaction date: 2020-03-05
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000178256
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 436 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 436 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
CONSTI GROUP PLC
Further information:
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major media
www.consti.fi
Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers com-prehensive renovation and building technology services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2019, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 315 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.
Consti Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi
Consti Yhtiöt Oyj
Kuopio, FINLAND
