Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US DoD Satellite Communications, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) satellite communications market. Spacecraft, operations and control, ground receivers, networks, engineering, integration, and maintenance services are included. Representative programs, contracts, and market participants are highlighted to present an overview of DoD spending on this technology.



Spending for research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of services are also part of this study. Contract activity for the 2018 and 2019 calendar year, and programs from the 2020 budget request are the focus. DoD satellite communications spending consists of Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and Joint Service spending plans - all of which are included.

The base year for financial spending is 2018, and the market forecast is from 2019 to 2024. Satellite communications' funding plans by program for the fiscal year 2020 DoD budget request form the foundation of this research. The 2020 DoD request is notably higher than that of 2019 and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle.

This new research details the defense departments, agencies, and industry partners that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to participate in the US DoD satellite communications market. The research includes market trends and future concepts that shed light on spending and the importance of participating in certain projects and programs.



The research assists in understanding the department of defense's focus and the services it is likely to require in the future. The market research presented was obtained from secondary and primary sources and combines quantitative and qualitative information. Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders, which will help firms to identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to assist them with improving their relative market share.

The purpose of this study is to highlight the US DoD's satellite communications spending and technology trends. The purpose of this study is to discuss the current state of US DoD satellite communications activities. While the market is mature, there are signs that steady growth and new concepts are ahead, and this report will outline and provide commentary regarding those signs.



Research Scope

To understand the current state of DoD satellite communications activities

To understand the military operational trends driving the DoD satellite communications market

To understand the commercial technology trends impacting DoD satellite communications

To outline some future objectives for DoD satellite communications

Key Issues Addressed

What are some leading DoD satellite communications programs?

What are some leading DoD satellite communications contracts?

Where are the growth opportunities in the DoD satellite communications market?

What is the state of the current DoD satellite communications market landscape?

What activities will be emphasized as the DoD satellite communications market continues to mature?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Evolution

Key Predictions

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

3. Overview of DoD Satellite Communications

Operational Satellite Communications Trends

DoD Satellite Communications - Concepts of the Future

4. Market Measurement Analysis

DoD Satellite Communications - Spending Forecast

DoD Satellite Communications - Example Programs

Competitive Structure of the DoD Satellite Communications Market

Examples of DoD Satellite Communications Contracts

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Satellite Communications

Growth Opportunity - Consortium-based Approach to Acquisition

Growth Opportunity - Very Small Aperture Terminals

Growth Opportunity - Enterprise Management and Control

Growth Opportunity - Expeditionary Signal Battalions

Strategic Imperatives to Achieve Growth Within the DoD Satellite Communications Ecosystem

6. Conclusions

Key Takeaways

3 Big Predictions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmldtg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900