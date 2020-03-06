Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US DoD Satellite Communications, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) satellite communications market. Spacecraft, operations and control, ground receivers, networks, engineering, integration, and maintenance services are included. Representative programs, contracts, and market participants are highlighted to present an overview of DoD spending on this technology.
Spending for research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of services are also part of this study. Contract activity for the 2018 and 2019 calendar year, and programs from the 2020 budget request are the focus. DoD satellite communications spending consists of Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and Joint Service spending plans - all of which are included.
The base year for financial spending is 2018, and the market forecast is from 2019 to 2024. Satellite communications' funding plans by program for the fiscal year 2020 DoD budget request form the foundation of this research. The 2020 DoD request is notably higher than that of 2019 and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle.
This new research details the defense departments, agencies, and industry partners that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to participate in the US DoD satellite communications market. The research includes market trends and future concepts that shed light on spending and the importance of participating in certain projects and programs.
The research assists in understanding the department of defense's focus and the services it is likely to require in the future. The market research presented was obtained from secondary and primary sources and combines quantitative and qualitative information. Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders, which will help firms to identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to assist them with improving their relative market share.
The purpose of this study is to highlight the US DoD's satellite communications spending and technology trends. The purpose of this study is to discuss the current state of US DoD satellite communications activities. While the market is mature, there are signs that steady growth and new concepts are ahead, and this report will outline and provide commentary regarding those signs.
