Arbitrators Appointed for the Arbitration Proceedings Concerning the Redemption of Minority Shares in Silmäasema Oyj





Silmäasema Oyj

Stock Exchange Release – Inside information

6 March 2020 at 11:40 a.m. EET



Silmäasema Oyj ("Silmäasema") announced earlier that Coronaria Oy ("Coronaria") has on 26 November 2019 commenced redemption proceedings in respect of Silmäasema's minority shares by initiating arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Silmäasema.

Coronaria has been informed on 5 March 2020 that the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has appointed an arbitral tribunal consisting of three arbitrators for the redemption proceedings concerning the redemption of the outstanding shares in Silmäasema not held by Coronaria. The arbitral tribunal comprises Chairman of the arbitral tribunal Mika Savola, Attorney at law Niina Rosenlund and Professor Raimo Immonen.



SILMÄASEMA OYJ



For further information, please contact:

CEO Teppo Lindén, tel. +358 400 684 119

CFO Sari Nordblad, tel. +358 50 552 7247

Niina Streng, Head of Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 322 5195



Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has nearly 150 stores and 13 eye clinics in Finland as well as eight stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs over 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. The Silmäasema Group’s net sales were EUR 122.9 million in 2018 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 11.8 million.



