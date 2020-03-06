Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of Smart Cities - Key City Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study looks to identify the unique intelligent transport strategies adopted by major smart cities from a global perspective. It focuses on various developments in this segment, including their current and future outlook. It also presents a general overview of disruptive technologies, data and digital strategies and various smart city initiatives.



Existing 3G/4G networks may not be able to handle the advanced technologies in use in smart cities. 5G can act as an enabler of smart nations as it can provide the necessary technical support that can boost the efficiency of select smart city projects.



As billions of connected devices join the Internet of Things (IoT) in the next few years, various communication technologies will enable the transformation of and the easy accessibility to complex hybrid intelligence for transportation solutions enabling a city to become smarter.



Research Scope

Case studies and profiles of cities where unique intelligent transportation strategies are being adopted

Strategic imperatives for the growth and success of a smart mobility market

The current challenges faced by the cities and how they are planning to solve them

Key mobility statistics

Technology trends and outlook

Data and digital strategies

Identify the innovations in the mobility value chain and the roadmap

Learn about different smart city initiatives

Increased urban penetration coupled with the rapid expansion of cities has resulted in a lot more dependence on resources such as water, energy, environment, infrastructure, and other basic utilities. This has also resulted in spikes in congestion and pollution.

Such stress on city resources has forced government institutions and municipalities to look at alternative means of managing cities. This has brought about a move toward smart solutions that are more sustainable, green, and resourceful.

Smart cities are cities built on smart solutions and technology that will lead to the adoption of intelligent and seamless transportation and other sustainable plans.



The goal of a smart city is to solve major problems through modern management and greater interaction between citizens and institutions to achieve a better quality of life.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the global mobility challenges and how are countries addressing them?

What are the emerging disruptive technologies in the area of transportation?

What are the various technology trends and outlooks for the development of a smart city?

What are the key transport strategies for the city and the future roadmap?

What are the data and digital strategies the cities are undertaking to become smart?

Which are the cities that have adopted unique mobility services?

Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Parameters that Define a Smart City

Key Smart City Success Factors

Benefits of a Smart City

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. Definitions and Segmentation

Smart City Ranking Methodology from the Mobility perspective

Smart City Ranking - Top 3 Cities Under Each Parameter

4. London City Profile

Smarter London Together

London Smart City Attractiveness

Smart City Ecosystem

Technology Trends and Outlook

London's Data and Digital Strategy

Mayor's Transport Strategy 2018

Roadmap to Smart City Mobility

Snapshot of New Mobility Services Offered in London

Target for Smart City Initiatives

5. New York City Profile

New York Smart and Equitable City

New York Smart City Attractiveness

Smart City Ecosystem

Technology Trends and Outlook

New York's Data and Digital Strategy

NYC Department Of Transport (DoT) Strategic Plan 2016-2021

Infrastructure and Mobility Roadmap

Snapshot of New Mobility Services Offered in New York City

New York Smart City Initiatives and Goals

6. Paris City Profile

Paris Smart and Sustainable

Paris's Smart and Sustainable Strategy

Paris Smart City Attractiveness

Smart City Ecosystem

Technology Trends and Outlook

Paris Intelligent and Sustainable Mobility

Infrastructure & Mobility Roadmap - Paris

Snapshot of New Mobility Services Offered in Paris

Paris Smart City Initiatives

7. Sao Paulo City Profile

Sao Paulo - Sustainable Urban Development

Sao Paulo Smart City Attractiveness

Smart City Ecosystem

Technology Trends and Outlook

Sao Paulo's Data and Digital Strategy

Sao Paulo Strategic Plan 2015-2020

Infrastructure & Mobility Roadmap - Sao Paulo City

Snapshot of New Mobility Services Offered in Sao Paulo City

8. Tokyo City Profile

Tokyo - Safe, Diverse, and Smart City

Tokyo - Smart City Attractiveness

Smart City Ecosystem

Technology Trends and Outlook

Tokyo Government Transport Plan 2017-2020

Regulatory Outlook - Tokyo

Snapshot of New Mobility Services Offered in Tokyo

Tokyo Smart City Initiatives

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Smart Cities

Strategic Imperatives for Success And Growth

10. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word

