Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of Smart Cities - Key City Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study looks to identify the unique intelligent transport strategies adopted by major smart cities from a global perspective. It focuses on various developments in this segment, including their current and future outlook. It also presents a general overview of disruptive technologies, data and digital strategies and various smart city initiatives.
Existing 3G/4G networks may not be able to handle the advanced technologies in use in smart cities. 5G can act as an enabler of smart nations as it can provide the necessary technical support that can boost the efficiency of select smart city projects.
As billions of connected devices join the Internet of Things (IoT) in the next few years, various communication technologies will enable the transformation of and the easy accessibility to complex hybrid intelligence for transportation solutions enabling a city to become smarter.
Research Scope
Increased urban penetration coupled with the rapid expansion of cities has resulted in a lot more dependence on resources such as water, energy, environment, infrastructure, and other basic utilities. This has also resulted in spikes in congestion and pollution.
Such stress on city resources has forced government institutions and municipalities to look at alternative means of managing cities. This has brought about a move toward smart solutions that are more sustainable, green, and resourceful.
Smart cities are cities built on smart solutions and technology that will lead to the adoption of intelligent and seamless transportation and other sustainable plans.
The goal of a smart city is to solve major problems through modern management and greater interaction between citizens and institutions to achieve a better quality of life.
Key Issues Addressed
Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
3. Definitions and Segmentation
4. London City Profile
5. New York City Profile
6. Paris City Profile
7. Sao Paulo City Profile
8. Tokyo City Profile
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
10. Conclusions and Future Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/plze5k
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: