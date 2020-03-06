Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Control Switches Market by Product Type (Switches, Dimmers), Communication Technology (Wired, Wireless), End-use Application, Switch Solutions (Standalone, Integrated), Light Source, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global light control switches market is estimated to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The major factors driving the growth of the light control switches market include the advent of integrated lighting control systems, ongoing and upcoming smart city projects in developing economies, increasing adoption and reduction in prices of LEDs, and growing awareness about energy savings among consumers and governments worldwide. Factors such as lack of awareness regarding installation cost and payback period for smart lighting solutions and privacy and security issues with smart lighting control are restraining the growth of the light control switches market.



Wired technology is expected to hold a larger share of the light control switches market by 2025.



Currently, the light control switches and dimmers based on wired technology are widely adopted for different types of structures as this technology offers reliable connectivity, with no limitation on long-distance data transfer. Wired communication technologies for light control switches and dimmers include Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI), Power-line Communication (PLC), and various wired hybrid protocols, which include company-specific proprietary protocols. Wired protocols offer reliable performance and greater control; thus, the technology held the largest share of the market.



Highways & roadways to hold the largest size of light control switches market for outdoor application during the forecast period.



The highways & roadways lighting application segment holds the largest market share of the outdoor light control switches application due to government support and subsidies encouraging the installation and use of smart light control solutions. As of now, the latest trend in the street lighting segment is the replacement of existing street lighting sources with LED street lights to reduce energy consumption significantly.



Light control switches market in APAC expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The light control switches market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in APAC, mainly in China and India, where smart light control solutions pave the way for the modernization of infrastructure. Factors such as the ever-growing population, increasing per capita income, as well as vast geographic expansions, have indirectly contributed to the growth of the market for light control switches in the Asian countries.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Premium Insights



5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.4. Challenges



6. Industry Trends

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Value Chain Analysis

6.3. Key Industry Trends



7. Light Control Switches Market, By Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Switches

7.2.1. Manual ON/OFF Switches

7.2.1.1. Toggle switches

7.2.1.2. Rocker switches

7.2.1.3. Illuminated switches

7.2.2. Electronic Switches

7.2.2.1. Wireless switches

7.2.2.2. Sensor-based switches

7.2.2.3. Others

7.3. Dimmers

7.3.1. Wired Dimmers

7.3.2. Wireless Dimmers



8. Light Control Switches Market, By Switch Solutions

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Standalone switch solution

8.3. Integrated switch solution



9. Light Control Switches Market, By End-use Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Indoor

9.2.1. Residential

9.2.2. Commercial

9.2.3. Industrial

9.2.4. Others

9.3. Outdoor

9.3.1. Highways & Roadways Lighting

9.3.2. Architectural Lighting

9.3.3. Lighting for Public Places

9.3.4. Others



10. Light Control Switches Market, By Communication Protocol

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Wired

10.2.1. DALI

10.2.2. KNX

10.2.3. Digital multiplex (DMX)

10.3. Wireless

10.3.1. Zigbee

10.3.2. BLE

10.3.3. EnOcean

10.3.4. Wi-Fi

10.3.5. Z-wave



11. Light Control Switches Market, By Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. US

11.2.2. Canada

11.2.3. Mexico

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. UK

11.3.2. Germany

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. Spain

11.3.6. Rest of Europe

11.4. APAC

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. Japan

11.4.3. India

11.4.4. South Korea

11.4.5. Rest of APAC

11.5. RoW

11.5.1. Middle East & Africa

11.5.2. South America



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. New Product Launches and Developments

12.4.2. Acquisitions

12.4.3. Agreements and Contracts

12.4.4. Expansion



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Key Players

13.1.1. Signify Holding (Philips Lighting)

13.1.2. Legrand S.A.

13.1.3. Eaton Corporation PLC

13.1.4. OSRAM Licht AG

13.1.5. Acuity Brands, Inc.

13.1.6. Lutron Electronics

13.1.7. Schneider Electric SE

13.1.8. Honeywell International Inc.

13.1.9. Hubbell Incorporated

13.1.10. Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

13.1.11. Havells India Limited (Havells)

13.2. Other Important Players

13.2.1. Dialight PLC

13.2.2. Helvar

13.2.3. Zumbtobel Group

13.2.4. Ideal Industries

13.2.5. General Electric Company (Current-Powered by GE)

13.2.6. ABB

13.2.7. Siemens

13.2.8. LightwaveRF PLC

13.2.9. RAB Lighting

13.2.10. Synapse Wireless, Inc.

13.2.11. Panasonic



