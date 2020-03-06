SAN JOSE, Calif. and SHENZHEN, China, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW ), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, and OPPO, a leading global smart device brand, today announced that the new OPPO Find X2 series smartphones incorporate the fifth generation Pixelworks visual processor. As the inaugural devices launched under the recently announced collaboration agreement between the two companies, the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro push visual performance boundaries in smartphones with the integration of the first 120 Hz variable refresh rate display and latest Pixelworks processor and software, featuring unique, content-optimized motion processing and an always-HDR video experience.

In addition to visual enhancements from the Pixelworks processor, every Find X2 series display is factory tuned with Pixelworks high-efficiency color calibration software. Pixelworks collaborated closely with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to implement its calibration software on the display processing unit of the flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform. When the phones are in use, the advanced features of the Pixelworks processor enhance the content being viewed while the Pixelworks calibration software runs concurrently to deliver superior color reproduction across use cases. This combination of hardware and software based technologies from Pixelworks optimizes power, while delivering stunning visual quality and an industry-leading color accuracy of 0.4 average JNCD for Find X2 series users.

In recent years, smartphone display technology – notably refresh rates and dynamic range – has been advancing faster than content formats, as most video is still streamed in Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) at 24-25 frames per second (fps). The new Find X2 series phones rely on the Pixelworks processor to dynamically scale content to higher frame rate and dynamic range to fully leverage their magnificent 120 Hz HDR displays, producing immersive color depth and crystal clarity while preserving natural motion appearance. The brilliant 120 Hz 6.7” AMOLED screens support 1440 x 3168 WQHD+ resolution and are complemented by the unique technology advantages of the Pixelworks processor:

MotionEngine ® Technology – Content-optimized motion processing that mitigates video judder due to frame rate mismatch between content and display. Preserves visual quality and intended motion appearance for movies, sports and short video on high refresh rate smartphone displays.

Content-optimized motion processing that mitigates video judder due to frame rate mismatch between content and display. Preserves visual quality and intended motion appearance for movies, sports and short video on high refresh rate smartphone displays. Always HDR Experience – Dynamically upconverts standard SDR video, whether from the camera or streamed from the cloud, to HDR quality for breathtaking color depth and a cinematic experience that is visibly superior to the original SDR content.

Dynamically upconverts standard SDR video, whether from the camera or streamed from the cloud, to HDR quality for breathtaking color depth and a cinematic experience that is visibly superior to the original SDR content. Absolute Color Accuracy – With high-efficiency display calibration from Pixelworks, consumers can re-live moments captured with photos and videos in vivid, real-world color, correctly match colors for worry-free online shopping and enjoy realistic gaming experiences with immersive, life-like colors.

“The smartphone display is the consumer’s window to the world. We made display quality the major differentiator for our Find X2 series smartphones by combining our innovative design capabilities with the industry-leading visual processing technologies of Pixelworks,” said Shi Fulai, Product Manager, OPPO. “We are excited to collaborate with Pixelworks in the creation of immersive video and gaming experiences that will exceed the most demanding consumer expectations in the 5G era. The Find X2 and Find X2 Pro set a new standard for visual quality that we intend to build on in future products.”

“We were excited to be teaming with an industry leader like OPPO to take the smartphone visual experience to the next level. With the industry’s most advanced display and dedicated Pixelworks processor, the Find X2 series puts cinematic big screen technology in hands of consumers with unparalleled display quality for video, gaming, social media and more,” said Peter Carson, Vice President of Global Marketing, Pixelworks. “We look forward to our continued cooperation with OPPO as we advance these technologies and help them bring new and compelling experiences to more consumers in the near future.”

As a Hollywood award-winning industry leader in motion processing, with 22 years of video and display innovation, Pixelworks has advanced its patented Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology for smartphones with multiple levels of content-specific optimization. As part of the Pixelworks fifth generation visual processor, the new MotionEngine® feature delivers superior visual performance for high refresh rate displays at up to 50% lower power consumption than the previous generation motion processing solution from the Company.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com .

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since launching its first smartphone - “Smiley Face” - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides customers with a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and R series, ColorOS operating system, as well as internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centers worldwide and an international design center in London, OPPO’s more than 40,000 employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

Note: Pixelworks, MotionEngine and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

