The global hematology diagnostic devices and equipment market was valued at about $1.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.35 billion at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2022. Major players in the market are Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Drucker Diagnostics, and Horiba.



Hematology diagnostic devices are driven by the increase in the prevalence of blood disorders. Blood disorder affecting millions of people each year across the world irrespective of age, race, and sex. E.g. As per the World Health Organization, Hemoglobin disorder is affecting 75% of the total births globally and the prevalence of Anemia is 12.7% is men.



Product recall is one of the major problems that the companies are facing. In 2018, Becton, Dickinson (BD) and Company recalled Vacutainer EDTA Blood Collection Tubes because they are affecting the test due to the chemical interference of test tubes with the blood samples. This recall was classified as Class I recall, the most serious type of recall, by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Such product recalls can negatively affect market growth.



Companies in the hematology diagnostic devices are increasingly investing on the automation technology. Automation technology advancements are driving the demand for hematology analyzers and this automation will reduce the errors caused due to the manual practices in the diagnostic centers. Example top companies like Sysmex acquired CLIA waiver for newly automated hematology analyzer and by selling this product, Sysmex makes it possible for clinical facilities to perform hematology testing with out any manual errors.



CLIA regulations establish quality standards for laboratory testing performed on specimens from humans, such as blood, body fluid and tissue, for the purpose of diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of disease, or assessment of health.



The hematology diagnostic devices market has a potential market to grow rapidly but stringent regulation policies are restricting their growth. The FDA currently regulates class I, class II, and class III hematology devices. This means that class I hemostasis devices are regulated to use these devices are exempt from the premarket notification requirements and they only be used for the general controls. Regulations for class II devices are exempt from the premarket notification requirements and they can be used for special controls. Class III is the most stringent category as it require premarket approval (PMA).



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Hematology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Hematology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Hematology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Hematology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Forecast Market, 2019 - 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Hematology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Hematology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Instruments

Consumables

4.2. Global Hematology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market, Segmentation by End-user, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Specialized Diagnostic Centers

Specialized Research Institutes

4.3. Global Hematology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market, Segmentation by Instruments, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Analyzers

Flow cytometers

Others

4.4. Global Hematology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market, Segmentation by Consumables, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Reagents

Stains

Others

4.5. Global Hematology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Drug Testing

Auto Immune Disease

Cancer

Diabetes Mellitus

Infectious Disease

Other Applications

5. Hematology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Hematology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Hematology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Diagnostics

Balio

Beckman Coulter

Bio Systems

Bio-Rad Laboratories

CellaVision

Danaher Corporation

Drucker Diagnostics

DY Mind Biotech

EDAN

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fluidigm Corporation

Hemocue

Horiba Ltd.

Instrumentation Laboratory Inc.

Maccura

Mindray

Norma

Novo Nordisk

Roche Diagnostics

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Wiener Lab

