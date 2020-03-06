Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobility Operating System for Global Smart Cities, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study seeks to analyze the dynamics of the global smart city mobility operating systems market, with a focus on key city mobility solutions. It provides information on the key participants, markets, stakeholders, growth drivers, technologies, technology providers, challenges, the role of cities, and future outlook in this space.

The study defines the smart mobility operating system along with its key components. It also includes the key layers and the regulatory landscape of mobility operating systems. The study suggests that the technology landscape is the backbone of the entire city ecosystem that provides the needed flexibility and scalability for city mobility operations. It deep dives into the concept of a city brain for mobility management and highlights its key benefits.



In recent years, there has been a transformational change in city mobility management, driven by the proliferation of platform-based business models and the ecosystems they enable for mobility, unlocking the immense potential for competitive advantages and business benefits.

According to research, a mobility operating system can play an important role for cities in mobility management in the future through the development of intelligent transport infrastructure in collaboration with the private sector. The study analyzes key stakeholders in the mobility operating system, the impact of cities and their key benefits, and the need for infrastructure and data security for the mobility operating system.

It also discusses important partnerships and stakeholder strategies for innovation in the smart mobility operations ecosystem. The study further discusses the use cases of selected smart city solutions from ICT companies and automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), highlighting their aims, approaches, partnerships, and offerings.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Mobility Operating System - An Overview

Key Stakeholders

Varied Mix of Solution Providers

Critical Success Factors

Key Findings and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope, Methodology, and Segmentation

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. Smart City Mobility OS Ecosystem

Smart City Mobility

Regulatory Landscape

Technology Landscape

Transport Landscape

Infrastructure Landscape

Concept of City Brain for Mobility Operations

Key Smart City Mobility Technology Providers

Key Stakeholders

Intelligent Transport Infrastructure - Role of Cities

City Impact and Key Benefits

Infrastructure and Data Security

Partnership and Stakeholder Strategies for Innovation

4. Smart City Solutions - Examples

Huawei's Smart City Solution - An Overview

Huawei OpenLabs

Huawei's Smart City Solution Approach

Huawei's Partner Ecosystem

Huawei's Smart City Solutions - Binhai, China

Huawei's Smart City Solutions - Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

Alibaba's Smart City Solutions - An Overview

Alibaba's Solution Structure and Positioning

Alibaba's Partner Ecosystem

Alibaba's Smart City Solutions - Select Cities

Ford's Smart City Solutions - A Snapshot

Alstom's Smart City Solutions - A Snapshot

5. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Growth Opportunity - Smart City Mobility Operating Systems

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Companies Mentioned



Alibaba

Alstom

Ford

Huawei

