Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobility Operating System for Global Smart Cities, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study seeks to analyze the dynamics of the global smart city mobility operating systems market, with a focus on key city mobility solutions. It provides information on the key participants, markets, stakeholders, growth drivers, technologies, technology providers, challenges, the role of cities, and future outlook in this space.
The study defines the smart mobility operating system along with its key components. It also includes the key layers and the regulatory landscape of mobility operating systems. The study suggests that the technology landscape is the backbone of the entire city ecosystem that provides the needed flexibility and scalability for city mobility operations. It deep dives into the concept of a city brain for mobility management and highlights its key benefits.
In recent years, there has been a transformational change in city mobility management, driven by the proliferation of platform-based business models and the ecosystems they enable for mobility, unlocking the immense potential for competitive advantages and business benefits.
According to research, a mobility operating system can play an important role for cities in mobility management in the future through the development of intelligent transport infrastructure in collaboration with the private sector. The study analyzes key stakeholders in the mobility operating system, the impact of cities and their key benefits, and the need for infrastructure and data security for the mobility operating system.
It also discusses important partnerships and stakeholder strategies for innovation in the smart mobility operations ecosystem. The study further discusses the use cases of selected smart city solutions from ICT companies and automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), highlighting their aims, approaches, partnerships, and offerings.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope, Methodology, and Segmentation
3. Smart City Mobility OS Ecosystem
4. Smart City Solutions - Examples
5. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action
6. Conclusions and Future Outlook
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
