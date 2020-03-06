Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobility Operating System for Global Smart Cities, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study seeks to analyze the dynamics of the global smart city mobility operating systems market, with a focus on key city mobility solutions. It provides information on the key participants, markets, stakeholders, growth drivers, technologies, technology providers, challenges, the role of cities, and future outlook in this space.

The study defines the smart mobility operating system along with its key components. It also includes the key layers and the regulatory landscape of mobility operating systems. The study suggests that the technology landscape is the backbone of the entire city ecosystem that provides the needed flexibility and scalability for city mobility operations. It deep dives into the concept of a city brain for mobility management and highlights its key benefits.

In recent years, there has been a transformational change in city mobility management, driven by the proliferation of platform-based business models and the ecosystems they enable for mobility, unlocking the immense potential for competitive advantages and business benefits.

According to research, a mobility operating system can play an important role for cities in mobility management in the future through the development of intelligent transport infrastructure in collaboration with the private sector. The study analyzes key stakeholders in the mobility operating system, the impact of cities and their key benefits, and the need for infrastructure and data security for the mobility operating system.

It also discusses important partnerships and stakeholder strategies for innovation in the smart mobility operations ecosystem. The study further discusses the use cases of selected smart city solutions from ICT companies and automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), highlighting their aims, approaches, partnerships, and offerings.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

  • Key Findings
  • Mobility Operating System - An Overview
  • Key Stakeholders
  • Varied Mix of Solution Providers
  • Critical Success Factors
  • Key Findings and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope, Methodology, and Segmentation

  • Research Scope
  • Research Aims and Objectives
  • Key Questions this Study will Answer
  • Research Background
  • Research Methodology

3. Smart City Mobility OS Ecosystem

  • Smart City Mobility
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Technology Landscape
  • Transport Landscape
  • Infrastructure Landscape
  • Concept of City Brain for Mobility Operations
  • Key Smart City Mobility Technology Providers
  • Key Stakeholders
  • Intelligent Transport Infrastructure - Role of Cities
  • City Impact and Key Benefits
  • Infrastructure and Data Security
  • Partnership and Stakeholder Strategies for Innovation

4. Smart City Solutions - Examples

  • Huawei's Smart City Solution - An Overview
  • Huawei OpenLabs
  • Huawei's Smart City Solution Approach
  • Huawei's Partner Ecosystem
  • Huawei's Smart City Solutions - Binhai, China
  • Huawei's Smart City Solutions - Yanbu, Saudi Arabia
  • Alibaba's Smart City Solutions - An Overview
  • Alibaba's Solution Structure and Positioning
  • Alibaba's Partner Ecosystem
  • Alibaba's Smart City Solutions - Select Cities
  • Ford's Smart City Solutions - A Snapshot
  • Alstom's Smart City Solutions - A Snapshot

5. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

  • Growth Opportunity - Smart City Mobility Operating Systems
  • Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. Conclusions and Future Outlook

  • Key Conclusions
  • The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Companies Mentioned

  • Alibaba
  • Alstom
  • Ford
  • Huawei

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amm7jx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900