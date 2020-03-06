New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diabetic Footwear Market, By Product, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05872172/?utm_source=GNW



Global diabetic footwear market is projected to reach $ 9.7 billion by 2025 on account of rising adoption of diabetic footwear as they are designed to minimize the risk of skin breakdown caused by poor circulation, neuropathy and foot deformities. Moreover, these footwears offer a variety of features like non-binding uppers, stretchable uppers, orthotic support, extra depth design for a pressure-free fit, deep-toe-box, functional soles, and others in order to protect diabetic feet. These designed footwears are mostly used by athletes and common people that are suffering from foot deformities caused by diabetes. Diabetes leads to poor control over blood sugar levels and thus can damage nerves and vessels of feet. Therefore, consumers with diabetes are more likely to have foot problems which are the key factor anticipated to influence the demand for diabetic footwear across the globe in the coming years.

Rising prevalence of diabetes and growing disposable income are some of the major factors anticipated to propel the global diabetic footwear market in the coming years. However, the market growth is likely to be negatively affected on account of lack of proper knowledge about using diabetic footwear among potential users as well as low awareness about proper foot care in diabetic patients, particularly in underdeveloped and developing countries.

The global diabetic footwear market is segmented based on the product, end-user, distribution channel and region.Based on the product, the market can be segmented into slippers, sandals and shoes.



Among them, the shoe footwear type dominated the market in 2019, and the product segment is expected to maintain its leadership position in the coming years as well which can be attributed to the higher preference of shoes in both men and women. Office going population always prefers wearing shoes since a formal attire includes shoe, which is increasing the demand for these shoes, thereby boosting the growth of this segment in the market.

Major players operating in the diabetic footwear market are Podartis S.r.l., American Aetrex Worldwide, Inc., Orthofeet Inc, Drew Shoes (U.S.), Dr. Comfort, DJO Global Inc (U.S.), Dr. Zen Products, Inc. (U.S.), Propet USA, Inc. (U.S.), DARCO International, I-Runner (U.S.), Finn Comfort (U.S.), Pilgrim shoes (U.S.), Hush Puppies Retail, Inc., New Balance, Inc., and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of the global diabetic footwear market.

• To classify and forecast global diabetic footwear market based on the product, end-user, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global diabetic footwear market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global diabetic footwear market.

• To conduct a pricing analysis for the global diabetic footwear market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global diabetic footwear market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of diabetic footwear manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global diabetic footwear market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Diabetic footwear manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to diabetic footwear

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global diabetic footwear market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o Shoes

o Sandals

o Slippers

• Market, By End User:

o Men

o Women

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Store-based

o Non-store based

• Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global diabetic footwear market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

