The global nutritional feed additives market was valued at about $8.03 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $9.62 billion at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2022. Major players in the market are BASF, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Industries, and Nutreco N.V.



The rise in consumption of meat products is one of the driving factors for the Nutrition Feed Additives Market. Due to high meat consumption, the concern for high quality meat is also increasing. Thus, in order to deliver high quality meat, add-on nutrition feed additives are fed to the animals so that they have good digestion to build on more muscle and weight. This increases the yield and productivity and hence, the demand for nutritional feed additives. For instance, Beef consumption in the US has held a steady rise since 1970 to 2018. Currently, meat and poultry consumption in the US is more than 100 Billion pound every year.



The stringent regulations act as one of the major restraining factors for the Nutrition Feed Additives market. There are many manditory documents, required to be approved before approving the nutritional feed which delays the approval process. Therefore, the product launch and expansion of companies in new regional market will be delayed. For instance, China's AQSIQ (Administration for Quality Supervision and Inspection and Quarantine) issued 2 reports for the nutrition feed additive companies to get their product registered and approved by the concerned Chinese authority before selling it in the China market. The report also made it compulsory for all the exporters to have license so as to sell their nutrition feed additive products in the Chinese market which delays the nutritional feed additives from reaching the stores.



Feed additives manufacturers are investing in the R&D of organic feed additives as there is a growing demand for organic and natural feed products in the nutritional feed additives market. When compared to synthetic nutrition feed additives, organic feed additives have less side effects and also improves yield. Therefore, poultry farmers are switching to herbal nutrition feed additives. For instance, Agpulse Organics has come up with its herbal animal feed additive 'Govahnika-Biosheera' which is fed to cattle to increase milk productivity while maintaining the health of cattle and quality of milk.



China's AQSIQ (Administration for Quality Supervision and Inspection and Quarantine) has laid out new regulations regarding what kind of feed additives can be imported into the country. AQSIQ published 2 reports that specified which countries and regions can export their feed additives and feed raw material to China. Also, according to the new regulations, feed additives manufacturers must get their products approved from AQSIQ, once approved, they can export them to China. The exporters are expected to file an application to Ministry of Agriculture to get import license before exporting to China for the first time. The import license is a must for the sale of nutrition feed additives in China and the license will be valid for 5 years.



In April 2018, General Mills Inc., a US-based food company acquired Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. (BUFF) for $8 Billion. With this aquisition, General Mills moved towards a portfolio reshaping strategy as the company has never sold any pet food products in the last 50 years whereas Blue Buffalo company sells 'antioxidant-rich' dog nutrition litter resulting in the expansion of General Mills portfolio. General Mills will operate Blue Buffalo under a newly formed Pet operating segment. Blue Buffalo is a US-based pet food company which develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food.



