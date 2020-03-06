Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railway Electrification Market in India 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A lot of emphasis is given to Railway Electrification in recent years with a view to reduce the Nation's dependence on imported petroleum-based energy and to enhance the country's energy security, with a vision of providing eco-friendly, faster and energy-efficient mode of transportation.

During the last five years, total 204 electrification projects consisting of 30490 RKM have been sanctioned by the Government of India and keeping in mind the significant cost savings and considerable reduction in carbon footprint. Also, the stats show that the fuel expenditure for electric traction is just 37% of total fuel expenditure of Indian Railway, this is a major parameter of the economic benefits associated with electric traction.



Post 70+ years of independence India has been able to add to railway network impressively but the extent of electrification trails, resulting in close to 60% of the entire network length of country being electrified. But the advantage of this electrified network is that it accounts for 55% of passenger traffic and 65% of freight traffic for the Indian railways at only 37% of the total fuel bill incurrence. Hence, the need for full electrification has been long felt and is regarded as a game-changer in pushing railways further to handle greater freight tune as well as passenger traffic with enhanced speed and lowered fuel expenditure.



This has pushed the GoI to have an ambitious plan in order to secure the required infrastructure for full electrification in the railway network of the country by 2024. In 2018-19 the railways had consumed about 18 billion units of electricity and with 100 percent electrification and the rail traffic projected to grow, it is estimated that the Indian Railways would be consuming around 28-30 billion units of electricity for its traction requirement.

Thus, this shall open up great opportunity galore for both conventional and renewable power generation players as the business rationale for railways favors either direct power purchase or setting up its own captive infrastructure. In either of the cases, EPC players shall have another set of opportunities being generated for their businesses.



Business Case for Railway Electrification in India

Government of India plans to fully electrify the balance 42% network till 2024

Close to 30 billion units of electricity shall be required for railway electrification on annual basis by 2024 leading excellent opportunities for IPPs of conventional power

Direct power purchase agreements likely to go up with more solar & wind power installations coming up may supply directly for railways

Overhead line equipment suppliers to gain massive opportunities to supply for the equipment like conductors, transformers & insulators etc.

Sub-station capacity to enhance leading for opportunities for transmission & distribution utilities

EPC contractors shall have multitude of opportunity in terms of infrastructure creation for railway electrification

Opportunity for rolling stock companies shall be massive, electric locomotives shall gain pace

OEM's shall have greater opportunity coming their way in terms of equipment supplies & order

Key Highlights

Trend & outlook of railway electrification in India till 2024

Opportunities for 12-15 BU's Rise in Power Consumption by 2024 Due to Electrification - Region wise analysis of D2I Model feed

Opportunity for Direct Power Purchase Agreement for Railways

Opportunities for RE IPP'S to Enter into Open Access Transaction With Railways - D2I Model Based Findings

Opportunity for Off-Grid Installation for Railways Electrification-D2I Model Based Findings

Quantification of Opportunities for Power Transmission Utilities

Quantification of Opportunities for Power Distribution Utilities

Opportunities for EPC Players in Railway Electrification in India

Opportunities for System Providers in Railway Electrification

Opportunity in Loco Electrification in Railway Electrification

Track for Upcoming Tenders for Railway Electrification - Project Tracker

Company Profiles of rolling stock companies like BHEL, GE-Alstom, Cimco, EPC companies like L&T, Kalptaru, Siemens & ABB etc.

Railway Electrification in India: Overview Trend for Railway Electrification in India Full Railway Electrification by 2024 - Ambitious Govt. Plan Quantifying Opportunities for Rise in Power Consumption by 2024 Due to Electrification Saving of Fuel Cost: Opportunity for Power Project Developers & Captive Settlement Opportunity for Direct Power Purchase Agreement for Railways Quantification of Opportunities for RE IPP'S to Enter into O/A Transaction With Railways D2I Model Based Findings Opportunity for Off-Grid Installation for Railways Electrification - D2I Model Based Findings Quantification of Opportunities for Power Transmission Utilities Quantification of Opportunities for Power Distribution Utilities Opportunities for EPC Players in Railway Electrification in India Opportunities for System Providers in Railway Electrification Opportunity in Loco Electrification in Railway Electrification Track for Upcoming Tenders for Railway Electrification - Project Tracker Company Profiles

