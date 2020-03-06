New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type, By Installed Location, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05872168/?utm_source=GNW



Global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period, on account of rising concerns for safer environment, increasing government support for electric commercial vehicles and growth in number of electric vehicles across the globe.Additionally, grid integration of electric vehicles is projected to offer huge impetus to global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in the coming years.



Evolution of smart grid technologies and the concept of virtual power plants is forecast to further boost the global market for electric vehicles and its related charging infrastructure through 2024. The option of power trading for electric vehicles owners is also expected positively influence the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market during the forecast period.

The transportation sector accounted for around 20% of the overall carbon dioxide emissions, globally, and this can be reduced by promoting use of electric vehicles in place of conventionally fuelled vehicles.Adoption of electric vehicles in developed nations is high due to higher per capita purchasing power.



Increasing level of pollution is creating a huge opportunity for adoption of electric vehicles and development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure during 2019-2024.Based on Charging Type, the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is segmented into AC Charger and DC Charger segments.



At the regional level, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market include ChargePoint, EVBox, Qingdao Teld New Energy Co., Ltd, State Grid Corporation of China, Star Charge and Shell.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of electric vehicle charging infrastructure companies operating globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include vendors and service providers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, application, distribution channel and regional presence of all electric vehicle charging infrastructure manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of electric vehicle charging infrastructure using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



In this report, global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Charging Type:

o AC Charger

o DC Charger

• Market, By Installed Location:

o Commercial

o Residential

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Norway

Italy

Netherlands

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico



