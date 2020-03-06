Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cough And Cold Preparations Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cough and cold preparations market was valued at about $23.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $26.61 billion at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2022. Major players in the market are AstraZeneca, Bayer, Blackmores Limited, Dabur, and GlaxoSmithKline.



The cold and flu season is the major driver of sales for products related to prevention and treatment of cold and cough. According to a research study, rhinoviruses replicates more efficiently at temperatures lower than 37C, or 98.6F, which is the average core body temperature in humans. The temperature inside the nasal cavity is approximately 33C (91.4F), which may make it an ideal breeding ground for rhinoviruses.



Although flu viruses are generally present year-round, they are most common during the fall and winter seasons. Therefore, sales of vaccines and other drug products that help alleviate the symptoms of colds and cough, and products which help the body naturally prevent and treat cold and flu symptoms is driving the market for cold and cough drugs.



Threat from substitute products such as generic and counterfeit drugs, is significantly restraining the global cold and cough preparations market. According to an article of Alpha Invesco, a new FDA-approved blockbuster drug that netted $100 million a year in profit during its patent protection duration could become one that earns only $1 million a year in profit overnight after losing its patent. Additionally, there is a major international problem with counterfeit drugs. The best of these counterfeits duplicates a real drug's formula and sells it at a lower price, which hurts pharmaceutical companies' profits. Moreover, the counterfeits made with low-grade materials can destroy the reputations of the legitimate products, thus affecting the growth of the market.



Advancements in technologies are driving the global pharmaceutical sector including cold and cough preparations. According to global life sciences report by Deloitte, adoption of AI, robotic automation, the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), blockchain, DIY diagnostics, virtual care, mobility in drug delivery and clinical trials, genomics, next-generation therapies, cloud computing, Real-World Evidence (RWE), and data-driven precision medicine are the major technologies driving the life sciences sector. AI technology is being used in diagnoses, treatment planning, patient monitoring, and drug discovery.



The IoMT is allowing new business models to emerge and enhancing customer experiences. Pharmaceutical companies are also increasingly using biomarkers in the drug development process to reduce the time taken to bring the product into the market. Biomarkers are biological indicators which are objectively measured and evaluated for biological processes, pathogenic processes or pharmacological responses to a therapeutic intervention.



The cold and cough preparations market is regulated by authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration in the US. For instance, in November 2018, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) restricted the use of codeine in children. Codeine is approved to treat pain and cough but this medicine carry serious risks, including slowed or difficult breathing and can be potentially fatal. This risk is greater in children younger than 12 years but the use of codeine should also be limited in some older children. Single-ingredient codeine is FDA-approved only for use in adults. FDA is also recommending against the use of codeine in breastfeeding mothers due to possible harm to their infants.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Cold and Cough Preparations Market Characteristics



3. Cold and Cough Preparations Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Cold and Cough Preparations Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Cold and Cough Preparations Forecast Market, 2019 - 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Cold and Cough Preparations Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Cold and Cough Preparations Market, Segmentation by Drug Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Antihistamines

Expectorants

Bronchodilators

Decongestants

Antibiotics

Others

4.2. Global Cold and Cough Preparations Market, Segmentation by Dosage Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Oral Syrups

Tablets/Pills

Nasal Drops

Lozenges

Others

4.3. Global Cold and Cough Preparations Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

5. Cold and Cough Preparations Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Cold and Cough Preparations Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Cold and Cough Preparations Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Aaron Industries Inc.

AccuMed Inc.

Acella Pharmaceuticals LLC

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

AstraZeneca

Atley Pharmaceuticals

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Aytu BioScience Inc.

Bayer

Biozone Laboratories Inc.

Blackmores Limited

Boiron Group

Charleston Laboratories Inc.

Dabur

Emami Ltd. (Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd.)

Exscientia Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline

Himalaya Global Holdings

Hyland's

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Perrigo Company

Pfizer

Prestige Brands

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Tris Pharma Inc.

Tsumura & Co.

