This study analyzes the market revenue for different segments including RFID, RTLS, and ultrasound/infrared tags. It also looks at the application potential for each of these segments, thus making the analysis holistic.

Revenue forecasts have been provided for the US, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain from 2018 to 2023.

The research sees major variations in adoption across countries, thus creating new opportunities for the market participants globally. As the market is fragmented, the report presents opportunities for market expansion for all entrants.

Key Issues Addressed

  • Is the hospital asset management market growing, how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
  • Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?
  • What is the current status and outlook for the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain? Where is the market growing?
  • How will the structure of the market change with time? Is the market ripe for acquisitions?
  • Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?
  • What is the outlook for the different technologies?

A critical aspect of efficiency in healthcare organizations is asset management. Hospitals have thousands of assets to track and maintain, and failure of which results in increased waste and downtime, restricted patient flow, decreased quality of care, poor employee productivity, and financial losses.

Hospitals are demanding more holistic solutions provided by fewer vendor partners while maintaining the expertise afforded by dedicated companies. Budgetary constraints increased patient volume (especially senior patients), and a changing regulatory landscape with respect to patient data safety and use of technology in healthcare creates a need for hospitals to optimize their asset use while achieving the best possible ROI.

Market participants that are able to provide a robust solution, tailored to the needs of the hospital, can enjoy long-term benefits. Hospitals are reluctant to replace a system once in place; the costs are prohibitive. After initial implementation, new use cases are developed in response to specific hospital needs that are scalable to other end users after trial.

The main asset management technologies are real-time location systems, radio frequency identification, ultrasound, and infrared tags. Major areas of asset management application are in tracking and gathering data on equipment and inventory that are classified into 3 categories: capital equipment, reusable, and disposables.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

  • Key Findings
  • Scope and Segmentation
  • Methodology
  • Key Questions This Study Will Answer
  • Market Engineering Measurements
  • CEO's Perspective
  • Companies to Watch

2. Market Overview

  • Market Background
  • Hospital Asset Management Market Segmentation
  • US and European Market Perspective - Hospital Asset Management Across Geographies

3. Competitive Playbook

  • New Market Opportunities - End-user Needs
  • New Market Opportunities
  • Future Outlook by Customer Segments

4. Drivers, Restraints, and Trends - Total Hospital Asset Management Market

  • Market Drivers
  • Drivers Explained
  • Market Restraints
  • Restraints Explained

5. Forecasts and Trends - Total Hospital Asset Management Market

  • Market Engineering Measurements
  • Forecast Assumptions and Discussion - Total Hospital Asset Management Market
  • Forecast Assumptions and Definitions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Discussion
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Revenue Forecast by Country

6. Competitive Environment

  • Competitive Market Structure
  • Merger, Acquisition, and Partnership Assessment

7. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity - Integrated Solutions Through Synergistic Partnerships
  • Growth Opportunity - Financing Schemes to Reach Smaller Hospitals
  • Growth Opportunity - Integrating Solutions into New Clinic Construction
  • Strategic Imperatives

8. Technology Segment Analysis - RFID

  • Market Engineering Measurements
  • Market Drivers
  • Drivers Explained
  • Market Restraints
  • Restraints Explained
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Discussion
  • RFID Solution Revenue by Asset Type
  • Top Competitors
  • SWOT Analysis

9. Technology Segment Analysis - RTLS

10. Technology Segment Analysis - Ultrasonic & Infrared

11. Application Segment Analysis - Capital Equipment

  • Market Drivers
  • Drivers Explained
  • Market Restraints
  • Restraints Explained
  • Adoption Trends - Penetration Analysis
  • Capital Equipment Revenue by Solution Type

12. Application Segment Analysis - Reusables

13. Application Segment Analysis - Disposables

14. Country Analysis - US

  • Market Engineering Measurements
  • Market Drivers
  • Drivers Explained
  • Market Restraints
  • Restraints Explained
  • Adoption Trends - Penetration Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Discussion

15. Country Analysis - UK

16. Country Analysis - Germany

17. Country Analysis - Italy

18. Country Analysis - Spain

19. Country Analysis - France

20. The Last Word

  • 3 Big Predictions

21. Appendix

  • Market Engineering Methodology
  • List of Exhibits

