Because of its dynamic nature, this disease has an unpredictable natural course leading to high rates of morbidity and even death (Bertsias, Cervera and Boumpas, 2012; Bhattacharya et al., 2011). Lupus nephritis (LN) or lupus glomerulonephritis is a complication of SLE in which the kidneys are affected. LN is a major contributor to morbidity and mortality among SLE patients (Bhattacharya et al., 2011; O’Neill and Cervera, 2010).



Epidemiologists utilized historical data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and reports to build the forecast for the diagnosed incident cases and the diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE and LN in the 7MM. Epidemiologists applied the incidence and prevalence of SLE and LN drawn from the above sources to each country’s population to calculate the number of estimated diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases for SLE and LN.



The following data describes the epidemiology of SLE and LN. In the 7MM, Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE from 571,021 cases in 2018 to 600,663 cases in 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.52%. When examining the AGR of diagnosed prevalence of SLE in individual markets, Epidemiologists forecast that the UK will see the highest AGR of 0.79% during the forecast period, while Germany will show the lowest negative AGR of 0.12%. In 2018, the 7MM had 98,620 diagnosed prevalent cases of LN, expected to increase to 102,939 diagnosed prevalent cases by 2028, at an AGR of 0.44%.



- The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and Lupus Nephritis (LN) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

- This report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE segmented by age, and sex, and the diagnosed prevalent cases are further segmented by severity.

- The report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for various comorbidities of SLE. An epidemiological forecast of the diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases of LN among pediatric population and adult population for the 7MM is also incorporated.

- Additionally, the report includes the diagnosed prevalent cases of LN segmented by World Health Organization (WHO) and International Society of Nephrology (ISN)/Renal Pathology Society (RPS) classification into Classes I-VI.

- The SLE and LN epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

- The Epidemiology report is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the report supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global SLE and LN markets.

- Quantify patient populations in the global SLE and LN markets to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for SLE and LN therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of SLE and LN population by its severity.

