The "Digitization of Oil and Gas - Understanding the Impact of IIoT-based Monitoring" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service presents the opportunities for monitoring solutions based on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry.
The study presents information on the various market trends with respect to sensing, monitoring, and emerging IIoT-based solutions in several sub-segments, including:
This global research service also provides information on the size, such as annual production volume, annual production capacity, of the above end-user segments by key regions and countries across the globe. The regions include:
The study also analyzes key trends in the end-user segments. For instance, Russia, followed by Iran, will be significant gas producers in EMEA and this trend is likely to continue in 2019 and 2020. The study analyzes the top emerging monitoring and/or IIoT applications in different end-user segments on parameters, such as key features, benefits for end-users, potential market- entry barriers for the particular application, and growth prospects for the application.
The study also includes the profiles of innovative companies providing the solutions in the emerging application areas. Company profiles include parameters such as revenue, ownership type, geographic presence, key solutions offered, target market segments, and strength, weakness, opportunity, and threat (SWOT) analysis.
The study also highlights the main growth opportunities in the market and lists the key success factors to be taken into account by IIoT monitoring solution suppliers for oil and gas. The report also gives an overview of possible revenue streams and strategic approaches to be taken by different companies across the digitized oil and gas ecosystem to capitalize on market opportunities. Motor, pump, and compressor manufacturers, IIoT platform vendors, sensor solution providers, and cybersecurity solution providers can all benefit from the strategies offered.
The overarching conclusion of the study is that the demand for IIoT-based solutions will be driven by regulatory requirements, the need to minimize unexpected downtime, and the emphasis on minimizing loss from leakages.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope
3. IIoT in the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry
4. IIoT in the Midstream Oil and Gas Industry
5. IIoT in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
7. Strategic Conclusions and Recommendations
A-Z List of Companies Mentioned in the Report
