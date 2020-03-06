Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digitization of Oil and Gas - Understanding the Impact of IIoT-based Monitoring" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service presents the opportunities for monitoring solutions based on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry.

The study presents information on the various market trends with respect to sensing, monitoring, and emerging IIoT-based solutions in several sub-segments, including:

Exploration, drilling and completion, and production in the upstream segment

Natural gas liquefaction and regasification, transportation of oil and gas in the midstream segment

Refining, storage, and distribution in the downstream segment

This global research service also provides information on the size, such as annual production volume, annual production capacity, of the above end-user segments by key regions and countries across the globe. The regions include:

North America

Latin America

EMEA & Russia

Asia-Pacific

The study also analyzes key trends in the end-user segments. For instance, Russia, followed by Iran, will be significant gas producers in EMEA and this trend is likely to continue in 2019 and 2020. The study analyzes the top emerging monitoring and/or IIoT applications in different end-user segments on parameters, such as key features, benefits for end-users, potential market- entry barriers for the particular application, and growth prospects for the application.



The study also includes the profiles of innovative companies providing the solutions in the emerging application areas. Company profiles include parameters such as revenue, ownership type, geographic presence, key solutions offered, target market segments, and strength, weakness, opportunity, and threat (SWOT) analysis.



The study also highlights the main growth opportunities in the market and lists the key success factors to be taken into account by IIoT monitoring solution suppliers for oil and gas. The report also gives an overview of possible revenue streams and strategic approaches to be taken by different companies across the digitized oil and gas ecosystem to capitalize on market opportunities. Motor, pump, and compressor manufacturers, IIoT platform vendors, sensor solution providers, and cybersecurity solution providers can all benefit from the strategies offered.



The overarching conclusion of the study is that the demand for IIoT-based solutions will be driven by regulatory requirements, the need to minimize unexpected downtime, and the emphasis on minimizing loss from leakages.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Emerging Business Opportunities in Oil and Gas

2. Research Scope

3. IIoT in the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry

Upstream Oil and Gas Industry - Drilling

Upstream Oil and Gas Industry - Completion

Upstream Oil and Gas Industry - Production

Trends in the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry - Exploration

IIoT Applications in Upstream Oil and Gas Exploration - Subsea IoT (SIoT)

Trends in the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry - Drilling and Completion

IIoT Applications in Upstream Oil and Gas Drilling and Completion - Real-time Downhole Monitoring

Trends in the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry - Production

IIoT Applications in Upstream Oil and Gas Production - Live Seismic Imaging

Innovative Company Profiles in the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry - WFS Technologies

Innovative Company Profiles in the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry - XACT Downhole Telemetry Inc.

Innovative Company Profiles in the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry - Magseis Fairfield ASA

4. IIoT in the Midstream Oil and Gas Industry

Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - Natural Gas Liquefaction

Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - Regasification

Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - Transportation

Trends in the Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - Processing

IIoT Applications in Midstream Oil and Gas Processing - Predictive Maintenance of Pumping/Compressor Stations

Trends in the Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - Transportation

IIoT Applications in Midstream Oil and Gas Transportation - Pipeline Inspection Using Robots

IIoT Applications in Midstream Oil and Gas Transportation - Geospatial Pipeline Monitoring

IIoT Applications in Midstream Oil and Gas Transportation - Connected Pipeline Monitoring

Innovative Company Profiles in the Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - Cosasco

Innovative Company Profiles in the Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - ClampOn

Innovative Company Profiles in the Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - Sensorlink

Innovative Company Profiles in the Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - Sensor Networks Inc.

Innovative Company Profiles in the Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - Caproco

5. IIoT in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry

Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - Refining

Trends in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - Refining

IIoT Applications in Downstream Oil and Gas Refining - Asset Predictive Maintenance

IIoT Applications in Downstream Oil and Gas Refining - Aerial Asset Inspection

Trends in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - Storage

IIoT Applications in Downstream Oil and Gas Storage - Real-time Level Monitoring

Trends in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - Distribution

IIoT Applications in Downstream Oil and Gas Distribution - Real-time Corrosion Monitoring

IIoT Applications in Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - Remote Tracking of Fuel Quality in Distribution

Innovative Company Profiles in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - Avenisense

Innovative Company Profiles in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - Intelligent Sensing Anywhere (ISA)

Innovative Company Profiles in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - Powelectrics Ltd.

Innovative Company Profiles in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - GuardMagic Ltd.

Innovative Company Profiles in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - Cyberhawk Innovation Limited

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Corrosion Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 2 - Remote Tank Monitoring

Strategic Imperatives for IIoT Monitoring Solution Suppliers for Oil and Gas

7. Strategic Conclusions and Recommendations

Strategic Conclusions

Recommendations for Market Participants

A-Z List of Companies Mentioned in the Report



Avenisense

Caproco

ClampOn

Cosasco

Cyberhawk Innovation Limited

GuardMagic Ltd.

Intelligent Sensing Anywhere (ISA)

Magseis Fairfield ASA

Powelectrics Ltd.

Sensor Networks Inc.

Sensorlink

WFS Technologies

XACT Downhole Telemetry Inc.

