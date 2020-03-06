Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digitization of Oil and Gas - Understanding the Impact of IIoT-based Monitoring" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service presents the opportunities for monitoring solutions based on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry.

The study presents information on the various market trends with respect to sensing, monitoring, and emerging IIoT-based solutions in several sub-segments, including:

  • Exploration, drilling and completion, and production in the upstream segment
  • Natural gas liquefaction and regasification, transportation of oil and gas in the midstream segment
  • Refining, storage, and distribution in the downstream segment

This global research service also provides information on the size, such as annual production volume, annual production capacity, of the above end-user segments by key regions and countries across the globe. The regions include:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • EMEA & Russia
  • Asia-Pacific

The study also analyzes key trends in the end-user segments. For instance, Russia, followed by Iran, will be significant gas producers in EMEA and this trend is likely to continue in 2019 and 2020. The study analyzes the top emerging monitoring and/or IIoT applications in different end-user segments on parameters, such as key features, benefits for end-users, potential market- entry barriers for the particular application, and growth prospects for the application.

The study also includes the profiles of innovative companies providing the solutions in the emerging application areas. Company profiles include parameters such as revenue, ownership type, geographic presence, key solutions offered, target market segments, and strength, weakness, opportunity, and threat (SWOT) analysis.

The study also highlights the main growth opportunities in the market and lists the key success factors to be taken into account by IIoT monitoring solution suppliers for oil and gas. The report also gives an overview of possible revenue streams and strategic approaches to be taken by different companies across the digitized oil and gas ecosystem to capitalize on market opportunities. Motor, pump, and compressor manufacturers, IIoT platform vendors, sensor solution providers, and cybersecurity solution providers can all benefit from the strategies offered.

The overarching conclusion of the study is that the demand for IIoT-based solutions will be driven by regulatory requirements, the need to minimize unexpected downtime, and the emphasis on minimizing loss from leakages.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

  • Key Findings
  • Emerging Business Opportunities in Oil and Gas

2. Research Scope

3. IIoT in the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry

  • Upstream Oil and Gas Industry - Drilling
  • Upstream Oil and Gas Industry - Completion
  • Upstream Oil and Gas Industry - Production
  • Trends in the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry - Exploration
  • IIoT Applications in Upstream Oil and Gas Exploration - Subsea IoT (SIoT)
  • Trends in the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry - Drilling and Completion
  • IIoT Applications in Upstream Oil and Gas Drilling and Completion - Real-time Downhole Monitoring
  • Trends in the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry - Production
  • IIoT Applications in Upstream Oil and Gas Production - Live Seismic Imaging
  • Innovative Company Profiles in the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry - WFS Technologies
  • Innovative Company Profiles in the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry - XACT Downhole Telemetry Inc.
  • Innovative Company Profiles in the Upstream Oil and Gas Industry - Magseis Fairfield ASA

4. IIoT in the Midstream Oil and Gas Industry

  • Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - Natural Gas Liquefaction
  • Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - Regasification
  • Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - Transportation
  • Trends in the Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - Processing
  • IIoT Applications in Midstream Oil and Gas Processing - Predictive Maintenance of Pumping/Compressor Stations
  • Trends in the Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - Transportation
  • IIoT Applications in Midstream Oil and Gas Transportation - Pipeline Inspection Using Robots
  • IIoT Applications in Midstream Oil and Gas Transportation - Geospatial Pipeline Monitoring
  • IIoT Applications in Midstream Oil and Gas Transportation - Connected Pipeline Monitoring
  • Innovative Company Profiles in the Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - Cosasco
  • Innovative Company Profiles in the Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - ClampOn
  • Innovative Company Profiles in the Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - Sensorlink
  • Innovative Company Profiles in the Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - Sensor Networks Inc.
  • Innovative Company Profiles in the Midstream Oil and Gas Industry - Caproco

5. IIoT in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry

  • Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - Refining
  • Trends in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - Refining
  • IIoT Applications in Downstream Oil and Gas Refining - Asset Predictive Maintenance
  • IIoT Applications in Downstream Oil and Gas Refining - Aerial Asset Inspection
  • Trends in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - Storage
  • IIoT Applications in Downstream Oil and Gas Storage - Real-time Level Monitoring
  • Trends in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - Distribution
  • IIoT Applications in Downstream Oil and Gas Distribution - Real-time Corrosion Monitoring
  • IIoT Applications in Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - Remote Tracking of Fuel Quality in Distribution
  • Innovative Company Profiles in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - Avenisense
  • Innovative Company Profiles in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - Intelligent Sensing Anywhere (ISA)
  • Innovative Company Profiles in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - Powelectrics Ltd.
  • Innovative Company Profiles in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - GuardMagic Ltd.
  • Innovative Company Profiles in the Downstream Oil and Gas Industry - Cyberhawk Innovation Limited

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Corrosion Monitoring
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Remote Tank Monitoring
  • Strategic Imperatives for IIoT Monitoring Solution Suppliers for Oil and Gas

7. Strategic Conclusions and Recommendations

  • Strategic Conclusions
  • Recommendations for Market Participants

A-Z List of Companies Mentioned in the Report

  • Avenisense
  • Caproco
  • ClampOn
  • Cosasco
  • Cyberhawk Innovation Limited
  • GuardMagic Ltd.
  • Intelligent Sensing Anywhere (ISA)
  • Magseis Fairfield ASA
  • Powelectrics Ltd.
  • Sensor Networks Inc.
  • Sensorlink
  • WFS Technologies
  • XACT Downhole Telemetry Inc.

