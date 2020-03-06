Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the United States Drinking Water PFAS Treatment Market - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research services investigates the United States Drinking Water PFAS Treatment Market, which is segmented into three main revenue categories: granular activated carbon and ion exchange. With an evaluation of the growth environment and market revenues and forecast, the study further delivers visioning scenarios and a growth pipeline, which identifies opportunities in vision and strategy and in brand and demand.

The leading stakeholders in the market, including key equipment manufacturers, regulators, and customers have contributed to this research. Data and primary research inputs have been aggregated and analyzed to determine key market opportunities over the forecast period (2018-2023).

PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination across the United States is an explosive concern for many water utilities, industrial companies, regulators, and concerned citizens. While these chemical compounds entered the environment for decades, the harmful consequences of these compounds are only just being realized and mitigated.

The full extent of contamination and the extent to which treatment and remediation will be required remains unknown, but drinking water treatment plants do not have the luxury of waiting. Drinking water plants must fulfil their obligation to provide customers with safe, clean, and reliable water. This means that water treatment must be evaluated for efficacy in removing PFAS compounds. This challenging scenario, of being made aware in retrospect how harmful a ubiquitous chemical compound is, drives market revenue for treatment solutions providers.



The US Environmental Protection Agency will make public further guidance and direction regarding PFAS treatment by the end of 2019, but this has not stopped state-level guidance and limits from being put into place. The municipal drinking water industry is often led by impending and agreed regulatory changes; this is a key driver for drinking water facility action. However, the greater awareness of PFAS contamination and the number of long and short-chain compounds that need to be addressed clearly pushes utilities to act to remove these chemicals. For drinking water treatment solutions in granular activated carbon, ion exchange, and, to a lesser extent, membrane filtration, they are in an advantageous position of being able to cater to latent customer demand.



There are underlying complications to this market that may slow or put specific requirements for each project opportunity. For instance, what is the responsibility and legal liability for manufacturing plants that put PFAS into the environment, or how is the growing number of PFAS compounds added to filtration needs complicating treatment solutions?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for PFAS Treatment Suppliers

Growth Opportunities for Equipment Suppliers

2. Growth Environment - Market Overview

Market Definitions and Segmentation

Market Landscape

Background to PFAS in the United States

Known PFAS Sites by State

Known PFAS Source Analysis

PFOA and PFOS Incidents by PPT Range

Market Drivers and Restraints

Drivers Explained

Restraints Explained

3. Market Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Technology Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology Segment

Background to PFAS in the United States

Other Solutions - R&D

4. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Social and Demographic Trends/Factors Impacting the US Drinking Water PFAS Treatment Market

Industry Mega Trends/Factors Impacting the US Drinking Water PFAS Treatment Market

New Business Models Trends/Factors Impacting the US Drinking Water PFAS Treatment Market

Disruptive Technologies Trends/Factors Impacting the US Drinking Water PFAS Treatment Market

Competitive Landscape Trends/Factors Impacting the US Drinking Water PFAS Treatment Market

Top Predictions for the US Drinking Water PFAS Treatment Market

5. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

6. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Business Models

Growth Opportunity 2 - New Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 3 - Vertical Integration

Growth Opportunity 4 - Geographic Expansion

Growth Opportunity 5 - Investment/M&A

7. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 6 - Brand Recognition

Growth Opportunity 7 - Value Proposition

Growth Opportunity 8 - Content Marketing

Growth Opportunity 9 - Customer Research

Growth Opportunity 10 - Upsell/Cross-sell

8. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-5 - Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunities 6-10 - Brand and Demand

Growth Opportunities Matrix

9. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritized Opportunities Through Implementation

