The global network traffic analyzer market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2019 to 2024.



This market study covers the network traffic analyzer market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component, deployment mode, organization size, end-users, and regions. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Growing number of IoT driven-application areas to drive adoption of network traffic analyzer tools



The advancements of Internet o Things (IoT)-driven technologies and cloud-based services have initiated the growth of networking infrastructures. IoT generates large data volume on the cloud leading to huge network traffic volumes. This leads to issues of both management and security. Organizations are implementing network traffic analyzer tools to provide Quality of Service (QoS) for data traffic, predictive threat detection, zero-day attack identification, alert precision and reduction, and network traffic analysis to enhance cloud management. Lack of technical granularity within the tools to match every aspect of network monitoring is one of the major restraining factors faced in the market.



Cloud deployment mode to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Cloud deployment mode is often agent-based and can be implemented over cloud-native environments, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Azure among others. There has been explosive growth in cloud-based services, and the dependency of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) over the cloud is relatively higher. This has created an enormous opportunity for SMEs to integrate network analyzer through the cloud. Growing adoption of mobile devices and the rising trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) has also created unprecedented challenges for network administrators.



The healthcare enterprise segment to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Healthcare organizations are moving their data to a hybrid, cloud, and private environment. Medical databases contain tons of information, including insurance records and financial data, which are ripe for frauds, thefts, and sale on the black market. As per the National Cyber Security Alliance, in 2018, there were more than 2,000 security breaches and 53,000 medical IoT security incidents discovered across 53 countries. Advancements in technologies, such as IoT networks increase the cyberattack surface by multiplying the number of possible access points.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) consists of major economies, such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. These countries are gaining worldwide attention due to their rapid growth and advancements, such as the adoption of cloud, big data, and digital transformation technologies. Factors, such as the increased demand for cloud computing, IoT, and big data analytics solutions, especially from the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government, and heavy industries, is contributing to the market growth. This has led to the rapid adoption of network traffic analyzer solutions by enterprise customers in fast-growing countries, such as China, India, and Australia.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Market

4.2 Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By Deployment Mode, 2019

4.3 North America: Market By Component and End User, 2019

4.4 Asia Pacific: Market By Component and End User, 2019



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Ability to Monitor Ip Traffic for Complex IT Infrastructure Environments

5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand for Network Traffic Analyzer Tools Among Cloud Service Providers for End-to-End Visibility

5.2.1.3 Increase in Adoption of Cloud and IoT

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Technical Granularity of Network Analyzer Tools to Match Every Aspect of Network Monitoring

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Cyber Threats and Targeted Attacks

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in Communication and Network Infrastructures

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Strong Preference of End Users for Bundled Solutions



6 Network Traffic Analyzer Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Professional Services



7 Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Physical

7.3 Virtual

7.4 Cloud



8 Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Service Providers

8.3 Enterprises



9 Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By Enterprise Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3 Business Strategy Excellence

11.4 Market Ranking of Vendors in the Network Traffic Analyzer Market, 2019



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Solarwinds

12.3 Netscout

12.4 Broadcom (CA Technologies)

12.5 Nokia

12.6 NEC

12.7 Opmantek

12.8 Progress (IPswitch)

12.9 Dynatrace

12.10 Kentik

12.11 Colasoft

12.12 ManageEngine (Division of Zoho Corporation)

12.13 Netvizura

12.14 Flowmon Networks

12.15 Plixer

12.16 Qosmos

12.17 MixMode

12.18 Riverbed Technology

12.19 Opsview

12.20 Ideadata

12.21 Extrahop Networks

12.22 Inmon Corporation

12.23 Nagios

12.24 Corelight

12.25 Awake

12.26 LogRhythm

12.27 Sandvine

12.28 Right-To-Win



