Chicago, IL, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 5, 2020, Verit Advisors® Founder and CEO, Mary Josephs will be one of several women recognized with the U.S.A: Women Leaders & Top Dealmakers Award in Washington, DC. This is the second year for the award which is presented by Global M&A Network. The recognition ceremony will be held during the U.S.A. Growth & Deals Intelligencer Forum. Mary Josephs stated, “It is an honor to be recognized with this very distinguished group of women thought leaders in the legal, financial and M&A Advisory segments of our industry.” Ms. Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 in Chicago, has spoken at hundreds of conferences nationally and frequently writes articles on issues related to succession and liquidity alternatives for closely held businesses, including ESOPs, ESOP financing, M&A and other corporate finance solutions. In 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 Ms. Josephs was selected as one of the Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A by Mergers & Acquisition publication. Chicago Crain’s recognized Ms. Josephs as a Notable Entrepreneur in 2019 and Private Board Directors magazine named Mary a Director to Watch in 2019. About Verit Advisors LLC Verit Advisors unites sophisticated investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and valuation services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as Verit strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009. Josephs and her team are considered to be one of the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives. About Global M&A Network Global M&A Network was co-founded by Shanta Kumari, and is a diversified media and events connecting organization serving the mergers, acquisitions, institutional and alternative investing and restructuring communities worldwide. The company produces the world’s most prestigious “M&A Atlas Awards, Turnaround Atlas Awards, Women Leaders & Top Dealmakers Awards” from New York, Chicago, Washington, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Mumbai, London, to São Paulo! GM&AN exclusive publishes industries most coveted annual editorial lists of - “Top 50 M&A Dealmakers” series, “Americas Rising Star Dealmakers”, “Top 100 Restructuring & Turnaround Professionals”, and the “Women Top Dealmakers” winners profiles.

