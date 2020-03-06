Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Analysis of Major Crop Protection Companies Market Report 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study analyzes the global crop protection market and profiles the 20 leading companies that are active in this space; it also offers an outlook of the key trends that drive the market. By geography, the study is classified into 4 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-World (RoW). Product scope includes crop protection chemicals segmented into herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and biopesticides.



Crop protection chemicals play a key role in crop safety and productivity enhancement to meet global food demand. While synthetic pesticides have dominated the global market in the past, rising concerns about the negative impact of the use of chemical pesticides have influenced research to uncover sustainable agricultural practices across the world. This has led to a rise in integrated pest management (IPM) and organic farming practices, which drives the demand for biopesticides to manage pest-related problems.



Consumer awareness about pesticide residue in food and the need for naturally sourced agricultural products have pushed governments to enforce stringent regulatory measures against the manufacture, distribution, and use of harmful chemical pesticides. An increasing number of manufacturers are shifting their attention to the development of biopesticides that can help overcome existing pest-related problems. In addition, the rising demand for biopesticides has allowed a lot of innovative biopesticide start-ups to flourish, especially in North America.



Innovation in the synthetic pesticides segment is focused on increasing efficacy against pests and conferring minimal damage to the environment. Off-patent active ingredients (AIs) are also a key segment for a number of crop protection companies as they offer low costs of manufacturing new pesticide formulations. Biopesticide segment R&D is focused on improving efficacy, enhancing product shelf-life, and crop resistance to synthetic pesticides. Rising consumer awareness about the safety, efficacy, and regulatory support for biopesticides will push companies to invest in this profitable sector in future.



