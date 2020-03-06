New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dermatophytic Onychomycosis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05872288/?utm_source=GNW

The disease can occur in both fingernails and toenails, though it is most commonly found affecting the toes, and predominantly affects adults ages 30-60 years (Elewski and Charif, 1997).



Symptoms of this disease can include nail discoloration, thickening of the nail, splitting of the nail, separation of the nail from the nail bed, and overall discomfort in the affected area (Rogers and Bassler, 2001).



In 2018, there were 24,061,831 total prevalent cases of DO and 9,624,733 diagnosed prevalent cases of DO in the US, in men and women, combined for all ages.By 2028 these numbers are expected to grow to 31,498,328 and 12,599,329, respectively.



Men accounted for more than 60% of the cases in the US in 2018 and adults ages 60-69 years comprise the largest number of cases in the ten-year age groupings captured in this forecast, with more than 30% of the diagnosed prevalent cases of DO.



The Dermatophytic Onychomycosis (DO) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and historical trends of DO in the US.

This report provides an overview of the risk factors and the global and historical trends for DO in the US. It also includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast of the total and diagnosed prevalent cases of DO in the US from 2018 to 2028.

The diagnosed prevalent cases are further segmented by sex and age (in ten year age groups starting at 0 years and up to 80 years and older).

- The DO epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the US.

- The Epidemiology report is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the report supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



