This study offers key highlights from analysis of the global electric vehicle market sales in 2017 and trends specifically for the most dynamic markets of Europe, North America, China, Japan, and South Korea.



It also provides various insights on the split between type of vehicles, incentives/subsidies in various countries, charging station deployment (Fast chargers in few countries) and monthly sales data for top 20 countries in 2017. The study covers major markets of Americas (Canada, USA and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Norway, Netherlands etc.) and Asia (China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia etc.).



Market Insights



The cost-driven EV market is heavily dependent on subsidies and incentives offered by various governments on EV purchase and charging. Netherlands and Hong Kong have witnessed a decrease in EV sales post the removal of grants/subsidies on purchase of EVs. Norway has enjoyed a high growth rate of 4.8% with more than 21% of vehicles sold in the country being EVs through their incentives and subsidy programs. Governments around the world are expected to be target higher growth rates due to the stringent emission norms and fuel economy standards.

OEMs are observed to upgrade vehicle battery packs in order to deliver more electric range and launch new car models in order to nullify the range anxiety of drivers. Deployment of charging stations has also been growing steadily with more than 90,000 charging stations across the globe. More and more charging operators/aggregators are entering the market making the EV ecosystem more competitive.



China is dominating the market currently with BYD EC180/200 EV emerging as the most sold EV due to local markets and is followed by vehicles from Tesla, Toyota, Nissan and Renault. China is expected to continue dominating the market but the expected launches of upgraded versions of many existing models in Europe and USA is anticipated to lead to a new model occupying the top spot in 2018 sales.



Key Issues Addressed

What will be the impact of government subsidies and incentives on EV growth in various countries?

What are the current sales trends in different countries and how are they changing with time?

What is the market share for PHEVs and BEVs in each country and their growth trend from 2011?

What are the top-selling PHEV and BEV models in each country and their market share?

What is the monthly sales trend in 2017 for each country?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Top 8 Findings Expected to have Influenced the EV Car Market

Electric Vehicles Sold in the Last Decade

EV Market Outlook 2018 - Global

EV Sales by Country - Top 20

Sales by Region and Technology - Top 20 Countries

Top 10 OEMs and Model Sales - 2017 and 2018

Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

Product Segmentation - Electric Propulsion Technology

China

Historic EV Sales - China

2018 Market Outlook - China

H1 2019 Market Outlook - China

Market Outlook - Top 5 EVs by Type

EV Sales by OEM

EV Sales by Model

EV Sales by Model Per Quarter

The United States



Norway



Germany



Japan



The United Kingdom



France



Sweden



Canada



Belgium



South Korea



The Netherlands



Spain



Malaysia



Switzerland



Austria



Italy



Portugal



Finland



Denmark



Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Social Collaboration

Strategic Imperatives for Global Electric Vehicles Sales

Conclusions and Future Outlook

