Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Executive Report on Global Electric Vehicle (EVs) Sales in 2018 and H1 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study offers key highlights from analysis of the global electric vehicle market sales in 2017 and trends specifically for the most dynamic markets of Europe, North America, China, Japan, and South Korea.
It also provides various insights on the split between type of vehicles, incentives/subsidies in various countries, charging station deployment (Fast chargers in few countries) and monthly sales data for top 20 countries in 2017. The study covers major markets of Americas (Canada, USA and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Norway, Netherlands etc.) and Asia (China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia etc.).
Market Insights
The cost-driven EV market is heavily dependent on subsidies and incentives offered by various governments on EV purchase and charging. Netherlands and Hong Kong have witnessed a decrease in EV sales post the removal of grants/subsidies on purchase of EVs. Norway has enjoyed a high growth rate of 4.8% with more than 21% of vehicles sold in the country being EVs through their incentives and subsidy programs. Governments around the world are expected to be target higher growth rates due to the stringent emission norms and fuel economy standards.
OEMs are observed to upgrade vehicle battery packs in order to deliver more electric range and launch new car models in order to nullify the range anxiety of drivers. Deployment of charging stations has also been growing steadily with more than 90,000 charging stations across the globe. More and more charging operators/aggregators are entering the market making the EV ecosystem more competitive.
China is dominating the market currently with BYD EC180/200 EV emerging as the most sold EV due to local markets and is followed by vehicles from Tesla, Toyota, Nissan and Renault. China is expected to continue dominating the market but the expected launches of upgraded versions of many existing models in Europe and USA is anticipated to lead to a new model occupying the top spot in 2018 sales.
Key Issues Addressed
Companies Mentioned
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology
China
The United States
Norway
Germany
Japan
The United Kingdom
France
Sweden
Canada
Belgium
South Korea
The Netherlands
Spain
Malaysia
Switzerland
Austria
Italy
Portugal
Finland
Denmark
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Conclusions and Future Outlook
