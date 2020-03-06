Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive In-Vehicle Payment Market, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As the in-vehicle eCommerce market gains traction in the automotive space, it makes way for the development of an entire retail ecosystem across passenger vehicles.

This analysis presents an overview of the automotive in-vehicle payment (IVP) industry and forecast. It describes the various modes of payments and the payment networks involved; OEMS and technology-related enhancements that the industry is pursuing to deliver in-car eCommerce; and transformations in the connected in-car services segment.



The details presented in the insight focus on:

Growth analysis and future opportunities of the market

In-car retail ecosystem and payment parameters involved

Key automotive IVP trends in terms of partnerships, market participants, and technology

Use-case analyses in the industry

Implementation of new business strategies for enhanced value delivery

The market forecast and revenue opportunities for the future of automotive IVP market

Key company profiles in the automotive payment industry

Growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for the automotive industry

With payments being the end-point of a commerce network, the automotive industry will have to partner with service providers to pick-up on connected services to transform the commute time into a useful routine for consumers by introducing in-vehicle payments (IVP) an attribute that works hand-in-hand with the implementation of in-car payment platforms; in the future, such technology will lead the development of every aspect of in-vehicle connected-car services.



The automotive IVP market expects payment partnerships and acquisitions to broaden opportunities for technology/service providers, retail merchants, payment aggregators, and major card network providers. OEMs will strategize with market participants to build partnerships in the payment industry, while card network providers create various solutions applicable in-car, considering IVP to be an additional transactional channel.

It is essential for OEMs and technology providers to establish the right strategic partnerships with Tier-I suppliers, platform providers, retail merchants, and payment providers to guarantee the best returns on their investments. The North American in-vehicle payment industry is growing rapidly through payments across their connected service platform; while Europe covers merely 1.5% of its automobile market with IVP service availability.



Autonomous and self-driving cars steer the future of the automobile industry and have offered an array of applications for payments within the vehicle for services such as eCommerce, movies, restaurant reservations, grocery purchases, mobility services, connected service upgrades, and feature-on-demand payments. These services are offered straight from the vehicle's display unit also encompassing advanced technological implementations, such as AI and machine learning, digital voice assistants, biometrics, gestures, and AR applications in the future.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Automotive In-Vehicle Payment Market - Key Findings

In-Vehicle Payment (IVP) and Payment Preferences

Market Growth Analysis - Investments and Future Opportunities

Automotive In-vehicle Payment Market - 2018 and 2030

Automotive In-vehicle Payment Industry

In-Car Retail Ecosystem

Payment Processes and Terminologies

Automotive IVP - Types of Intermediaries and Services

Automotive In-vehicle Payment Through ACH Transactions

3. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

Automotive In-vehicle Payment Market Trends

In-Car Commerce - Key Trends at CES 2019

Partnerships and Acquisitions (P&A) in the IVP Industry

4. Automotive IVP Market - Platform and Service Comparison

In-Vehicle Payment - Workflow in GM Marketplace

Machine Learning to Improve In-car Commerce and Payments

5. In-Vehicle Payment - Use-case Analysis

In-vehicle Payment - Customer Reviews and Opinions

In-vehicle Payment Use Cases

US Commuters' eCommerce by Payment Method

6. In-Vehicle Payment - Business Model Analysis and OEM Engagements

Key Business Models in In-Vehicle Payments

In-Vehicle Payments Business Model Analysis - Third-Party Based

In-Vehicle Payments - Workflow on the Marketplace Platform

GM Marketplace Customer Journey and Revenue Model

VISA Boosts Future of Automotive In-vehicle Payments

In-Vehicle Payments Business Model Analysis - OEM-based eWallet

In-Vehicle Payments - Workflow for Hyundai and Xevo

In-Vehicle Payments Business Model Analysis - OEM-acquired eWallet

7. In-Vehicle Payment - Market Forecast

Forecast Assumptions and Analysis

Automotive IVP Market Forecast

Market Growth Analysis - Investments and Future Opportunities

Automotive In-Vehicle Payment Revenue Opportunities

8. In-Vehicle Payment - Company Profiles

Xevo Market Solutions

P97 Networks Inc.

VISA Connected Car

Tantalum Corp.

Daimler Financial Services - Mercedes Pay

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Automotive In-Vehicle Payment Companies

9. Growth Opportunity - Partnerships and Business Models

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Key Conclusions

