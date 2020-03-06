Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Onshore Oil & Gas Pipeline Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global onshore oil and gas pipeline market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5.7% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.
According to International Energy Agency (IEA), demand for oil is expected to rise by around 1 million barrels per day (bpd) on average every year till 2025, from 97 million bpd in 2018.
In a bid to meet the rising consumption of oil and gas, the pipeline capacities are being expanded and new pipeline projects are being commissioned. However, the global shift towards renewable sources for electricity generation poses as a huge threat for the oil and gas demand, which is likely to be a major challenge for the growth of onshore oil & gas pipelines installation in the coming years.
The onshore oil and gas pipeline market is fragmented. Some of the key players in this market include Tenaris, Essar Group, Jindal SAW, Europipe, and TMK Group.
Key Highlights
Major Market Trends
Natural Gas Pipeline to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific to Expect a Significant Growth in the Forecast Period
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast, in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Installed Pipeline Historic Capacity and Forecast in Kilometers, till 2025
4.4 Inter-Regional Pipeline Import Capacity in BSCM, till 2025
4.5 Inter-Regional Pipeline Export Capacity in BSCM, till 2025
4.6 Investment in Pipelines, LNG Liquefaction, and LNG Receiving Terminals in USD billion, 2016-2027
4.7 Brent Crude Oil and Henry Hub Spot Prices Forecast, till 2025
4.8 Recent Trends and Developments
4.9 Government Policies and Regulations
4.10 Onshore CAPEX Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.11 Market Dynamics
4.11.1 Drivers
4.11.2 Restraints
4.12 Investment Analysis
4.13 Supply Chain Analysis
4.14 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.14.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.14.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.14.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Oil Pipeline
5.1.2 Gas Pipeline
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Essar Group
6.1.2 Jindal SAW Ltd.
6.1.3 Tenaris S.A.
6.1.4 Europipe GmbH
6.1.5 CPW America Co.
6.1.6 TMK Group
6.1.7 Baosteel Co. Ltd.
6.1.8 TransCanada Corporation
6.1.9 WorleyParsons Limited
6.1.10 Mastec Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
