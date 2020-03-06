Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Identity Solutions Market by Solution (Biometrics and Non-Biometrics), Authentication Type, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital identity solutions market size is projected to grow from USD 13.7 billion in 2019 to USD 30.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2019 to 2024.

The market growth is driven by various factors, such as rising identity and authentication frauds, increased integration of biometrics in smartphones, and increased focus on enhanced end-to-end customer experience, which have contributed considerable share into the digital identity solutions ecosystem market.



By authentication type, the multi-factor authentication segment to grow at a higher CAGR in the digital identity solutions market during the forecast period



Multi-factor authentication provides more than 1 one method of authentication for users to confirm the user's identity and provide access to sources. This method includes 2 two or more credential details of the user, such as password, security token, and biometric verification. It is further bifurcated into 2,3,4, factor authentication. The overall aim of multi-factor authentication is to provide multiple layers of device protection, so that it would be more difficult for unauthorized users to access the networks, databases, and systems. Even if one of the elements were broken, the hackers would still have to break 1 one or 2 two more credentials to access the targeted devices. Therefore, multi-factor authentication is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



By deployment mode, the cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR, as compared to the on-premises segment, during the forecast period



In the cloud-based deployment, instead of implementing the software solution on the local hardware, businesses subscribe to the solution hosted on a third-party remotely located server. By opting for cloud-based solutions, organizations can avoid costs related to the maintenance of infrastructure and technical staff. The cloud-based platforms are beneficial for organizations that have strict budgets for security investments. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) deploy their identity verification solutions on the cloud, as it saves them from investing their capital on security infrastructures. Hence, the cloud deployment segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.



Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) has a great scope for growth in the digital identity solutions market. The digital identity solutions market in APAC is anticipated to grow significantly, due to huge governmental investments in securing the identities of their citizens, increased public awareness about identity and authentication-related frauds, and the amalgamation of technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (like AI), Machine Learning (ML), and blockchain with digital identities.



The fast expansion of regional enterprises in APAC is another crucial variant contributing to the growth of the digital identity solutions market. In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Digital Identity Solutions Market

4.2 Market By Authentication Type, 2019

4.3 Market By Organization Size, 2019

4.4 Digital Identity Solutions Market, Market Share of Top Three Industry Verticals and Top Three Regions, 2019

4.5 Market By Deployment Mode, 2019

4.6 Market, Top Three Industry Verticals

4.7 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Identity and Authentication Frauds

5.2.1.2 Integration of Biometrics in Smartphones

5.2.1.3 Increased Focus to Enhance End to End Customer Experience

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Cost Involved in Deploying Digital Identity Solutions

5.2.2.2 Lack of Information Security of Consumer Data

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of AI, ML, and Blockchain Technologies to Enhance Digital Identities

5.2.3.2 Increased Adoption of the Cloud-Based Digital Identity Solutions

5.2.3.3 Wide Adoption of Authentication Across Verticals

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Threat of Privacy and Data Breach

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Security Professionals

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.3.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.3.3 Use Case: Scenario 3



6 Digital Identity Solutions Market, By Solution

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biometrics

6.3 Non-Biometrics



7 Market By Authentication Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single-Factor Authentication

7.3 Multi-Factor Authentication



8 Digital Identity Solutions Market, By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Digital Identity Solutions Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Retail and Ecommerce

10.4 Government and Defense

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 IT and Telecom

10.7 Energy and Utilities

10.8 Others



11 Digital Identity Solutions Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.3 Innovators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 NEC

13.2 Samsung SDS

13.3 Thales Group

13.4 GBG

13.5 Telus

13.6 IDEMIA

13.7 Tessi

13.8 ForgeRock

13.9 Jumio

13.10 Refinitiv

13.11 Duo Security (Cisco)

13.12 AU10TIX

13.13 Imageware Systems

13.14 Verisec

13.15 Vintegris Tech

13.16 Signicat AS

13.17 Smartmatic

13.18 Syntizen

13.19 Intesa

13.20 RaulWalter

13.21 Right-To-Win



