EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet”) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019 will be released after the market close on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT). During the call, management will also provide its guidance for fiscal 2020 financial performance.



Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9208 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using conference ID #13699811. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com .

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online or by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering access code 13699811. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks after the call.