Yangling, Shaanxi, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. (OTCQB: KWBT) (“Kiwa Bio-Tech” or “the Company”), an emerging agricultural company that develops, manufactures and markets bio-fertilizers for use in the multi-billion China agriculture and aquaculture markets and the developer of smart soil remediation technology for use in agriculture markets worldwide, is pleased to announce that on March 5, 2020 the Company appointed Mr. Wade Li as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.



Mr. Wade Li founded Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation in 1999. Over the past two decades, Mr. Li has focused on China's ecological agriculture industry, and accumulated massive experience. He has also gained high recognition of the market and related government departments in microbial fertilizer, as well as the planning and promotion of green safe agricultural products.

Mr. Li’s vision of China's agriculture and environmental protection has put Kiwa Bio-Tech on track to be the leader in safe agricultural products. Mr. Li has put forward the concept of developing harmless agriculture in China, led the technical team to establish a harmless agricultural planting standard system suitable for the needs of China's agricultural development, created a KMF core technology system, and a "Trinity Model" new agricultural industry chain management model.

The future for Kiwa Bio-Tech under the leadership of Mr. Li looks very positive as the Company will be entering into the two major industrial fields of agriculture and environmental protection in China

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp.

Leader in Eco-friendly Agricultural Industry Chain

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. (KWBT) is an emerging agricultural company that develops, manufactures and distributes innovative and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agriculture and aquaculture markets with corporate headquarters in the Yangling, Shaanxi, China. Kiwa’s focus is to positively impact the environment by reducing the amount of chemical fertilizers that are being used by agricultural growers in China.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. products are covered by patent protection and are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value and productivity of agricultural crops.

For more information on Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. or its bio-fertilizer products and smart soil remediation technology, please refer to the Company’s website at www.kiwabiotech.com or the Company filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company’s estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s estimates to change. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the following: general economic, business and environment conditions, development, shipment, market acceptance, additional competition from existing and new competitors, changes in technology, the execution of its ten-year growth plan, the foreign exchange risk amid the unexpected announcements by the PRC government and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.