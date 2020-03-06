Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cross-border eCommerce Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The explosive growth of cross-border eCommerce is supported by the increasingly young and urban population with easy access to technology such as mobile phones and tablets. Cross-border eCommerce trade between Europe and Asia is significant, with China being the most popular country for online shoppers in the West, driven by low prices and a wide variety of product offerings such as consumer electronics and electronic gadgets.
Most of the cross-border shoppers expect orders to be delivered faster, leaving logistics companies in a tough situation, due to the limited transportation options. For instance, with the given infrastructure between China and Europe, goods can be transported either via sea, which is time-intensive (35-45 days), or via air, which is cost-intensive (8x sea costs). Hence, to stay competitive in the market, eCommerce companies try their best to deliver products to customers at the earliest by compromising on their profit margins, and the major component that affects their bottom-line is logistics.
Around 75% of the logistics costs are spent on the last leg of the supply chain, i.e., transporting products from the retailer location to the end customer. Despite these challenges, more participants seem to focus on cross-border eCommerce and improve the efficiency of logistics in this field.
Opportunities
Growth in cross-border eCommerce is opening up several new opportunities for logistics service providers. As the market is rapidly evolving, in the next 5 years, a continuous adjustment in service offerings is imperative for participants to meet the changing preferences of eCommerce companies and end consumers.
Growing customer demands such as next day delivery, same-day delivery, time slot deliveries, better tracking, and better management through specialized eFulfillment centers are forcing e-Retailers to outsource their logistics functions. The emergence of eCommerce-specific logistics solutions is expected to increase the demand for warehouses, logistic centers, and cold storage. Companies need to break the traditional concept of using a single mode of transport and consider multi-modal transportation for enhanced value.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. North America
4. South America
5. Europe
6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
7. Asia-Pacific
8. Global Cross-border eCommerce Logistics
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
10. The Last Word
