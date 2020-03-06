New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin America Two Wheeler Tire Market, By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05872169/?utm_source=GNW



Latin America two wheeler tire market stood around $ 1.5 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach cross USD2.1 billion by 2025. Growth in the region’s two wheeler tire market is led by rising two wheeler sales, expanding two wheeler fleet size and increasing per capita income across Latin America. Rise in demand for two wheelers for personal transportation has stimulated two wheeler production in the region, which in turn has also increased the OEM two wheeler tire demand in Latin America over the last five years. The Latin America two wheeler tire market is majorly dominated by Brazil, followed by Colombia, Argentina and Mexico. These countries account for the highest number of two wheeler tire sales in the region, with their combined market share being well over 75% in 2019 in the region’s two wheeler tire market.

The Latin America two wheeler tire market was dominated by the tires for motorcycles in 2019.High inclination towards motorcycles is witnessed due to poor road infrastructure and ease of driving motorcycle in both the paved and unpaved roads.



Another reason for dominance of motorcycles in Latin America is larger wheels as compared to scooters which provides better manoeuvrability on roads.But the sales of scooter/mopeds are also growing and will witness a sharp growth during the forecast period.



Many two wheeler companies are introducing new models of scooters in Latin America due to increasing preference of female riders. Although, motorcycle tires are expected to dominate the demand for two wheeler tires in Latin America during the forecast period, the region is also projected to witness significant growth in demand for scooter/moped tires during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in Latin America two wheeler tire market are Maggion, Michelin, Rinaldi, Technic, etc.The existing companies are expanding their dealer and distributor network as well as expanding their product portfolio with high-performance tires to meet the requirements of different driving conditions.



Leading global players are also focusing on improving their radial tire technology for two wheelers to tap the growing trend of radialization in two wheeler tires across Latin America.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Period: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Latin America two wheeler tire, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast Latin America two wheeler tire based on vehicle type, demand category and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Latin America two wheeler tire.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Latin America two wheeler tire.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Latin America two wheeler tire.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Latin America two wheeler tire market.



The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of two wheeler tire manufacturers in Latin America.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include vendors and service providers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, application, distribution channel and regional presence of all two wheeler tire manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of two wheeler tire market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Motorcycle and Scooter/Mopeds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to two wheeler tire market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as two wheeler tire manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers, and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, Latin America two wheeler tire market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Motorcycle

o Scooter/Mopeds

• Market, By Demand Category:

o OEM

o Replacement

• Market, by Region:

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Chile

o Peru

o Mexico



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in two wheeler tire.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

