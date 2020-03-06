Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of Automotive Digital Assistant Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study provides an overview of the upcoming technologies, features, services and trends pertaining to digital assistants in the automotive industry.

Digital assistants have evolved from their infotainment use cases to vehicle and driver safety use cases. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier I suppliers are significantly investing in the inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies in enhancing digital assistant functions and capabilities. The analysis of automakers with respect to digital assistants demonstrates the standards that different brands are setting with respect to technologies.



Partnerships and collaborations are vital to OEMs, as they lack the necessary in-house digital capabilities. Pure-play voice suppliers will intensify market competition through OEM partnerships and continuous product innovation. Companies such as Daimler and BMW are proactively identifying ways to ensure a comprehensive digital assistant in their next-generation connected vehicles through partnerships with technology suppliers.

OEM's approach towards digital assistants is primarily focused on adopting hybrid solutions. With increasing vehicle connectivity and 5G technology, digital assistants will reside embedded in the car with maximum processing over the cloud. The research also identifies the growth potential of emerging applications of digital assistants, including voice biometrics, in-vehicle voice payments and digital assistant integration with in-vehicle sensors.



The study includes concepts, case studies and companies that have been in the spotlight recently and are going to play a major role in shaping up the industry in the coming years. It also provides an overview of the level of OEM involvement in the digital assistant space and the profiles key technology enablers. Observations from interviews with automakers, digital assistant suppliers, Tier I suppliers, and technology providers have been provided, and the trends pertaining to digital assistants, connected services, and smartphone interfacing solutions are discussed.



The study offers growth opportunities, strategic imperatives and key takeaways for a wider audience. Topics, such as digital assistant evolution, emotional intelligence AI and in-car voice biometrics discuss the opportunities for OEMs and potential start-ups that are seeking to understand business models to venture into such domains.



Major Issues Addressed

What are the growth opportunities for OEMs and Tier I suppliers in the automotive digital assistant space?

How does the competitive landscape look like? What are the different strategies adopted by OEMs, Tier I suppliers, and security start-ups?

What future trends are likely to be seen in the automotive digital assistant market?

What are the various business models adopted by vehicle voice suppliers and which one will garner value in both the current and the future ecosystems?

Which type of automotive digital assistant sees higher adoption in the global market?

What are the current trends in the automotive digital assistant market?

What are the approaches automakers are adopting to include digital assistants in the vehicle?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Digital Assistant Evolution

Hybrid Platforms - Emerging Winner

OEM Digital Assistant Partnerships

Digital Assistant - Select OEM Proprietary Solution Analysis

Current and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope, Objective, Background and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Background

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

Digital Assistants - An Overview

Automotive Digital Assistant Market Insights

Audio Vendors Focus on Advancing Noise Cancellation Tech

Digital Assistant Evolution in the Automotive Environment

Role of AI in Automotive Digital Assistants

Emotional Intelligence AI Integration in Digital Assistants

In-car AI Assistants to Assimilate with User's Digital Lifestyle

In-Car Voice Biometrics

Monetizing Voice Search

Application Roadmap for Digital Assistants

4. Forecast and Outlook

Voice Recognition Integral Part of HMI

Forecast Assumptions and Analysis

Embedded Digital Assistant Market Penetration

Brought-in Digital Assistant Market Penetration, 2018 and 2025

Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market Penetration Forecast

Digital Assistants - Regional Highlights

Automotive Digital Assistant Market - Future Outlook

5. Use Cases and OEM Examples

Digital Assistant Use Cases

Teslabot v2.0

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant (IPA)

MBUX Voice Assistant - Hey Mercedes

Ford SYNC with Amazon Alexa

Digital Assistant through Customer Reviews

6. Company Profiles

Industry Players Developments

Nuance - Dragon Drive

IBM - IBM Watson AI Assistant

SoundHound - Houndify

Digital Assistants in China

Emotion-Aware Vehicle Assistants (EVA)

Amazon Alexa in Automotive Environment

Amazon Alexa is Going Deeper in Vehicles

Innovative Microsoft Solutions Digital Assistants, AI and Azure IOT

Google's Growing Presence in the Automotive World

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Automotive Digital Assistant Ecosystem Companies

Growth Opportunity - Partnerships, Business Models & Acquisitions

Automotive Digital Assistants - Strategic Imperatives

OEM Recommendations

8. The Last Word

Conclusions

