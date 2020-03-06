Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Infrastructure Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



5G is designed to use the radio frequency (RF) spectrum differently and more efficiently; for this reason, 5G is referred to as 5G New Radio (NR).

5G is designed to build upon 4G; in fact, the first iterations of 5G NR, which are now being released in select areas of the world, require existing 4G LTE infrastructure-this is called 5G NR Non-Standalone (NSA).

5G networks will drive 3 levels of connectivity: Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Massive Machine Type Communications (mMTC), and Ultra-Reliable and Low-Latency Communications (uRLLC) - all of which will enable a range of technological innovations and compelling use cases in a variety of industries.

This report identifies and profiles the leading global suppliers that are active in the 5G NR infrastructure market.



Global standards are the basis for 5G. The 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) unites 7 telecommunications standards development organizations and is the face of the 5G standards. Work on 5G standards began in 2012 and includes the contributions of many suppliers and communication service providers (CSPs). March 2019 marked the completion of the first 5G release of standards-Release 15.

This report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth & Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria in the report, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth & Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

1. Industry Overview



2. The Report - Global 5G Infrastructure Market

