Harvia PLC stock exchange release 6 March 2020, 2:00 pm EET

Harvia's Annual Report 2019 has been published and can be found on the company website at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/results-reports/ .

Annual Report includes the Board of Directors Report and the Financial Statements consisting of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Parent Company Financial Statements. Harvia's Annual Report includes also a Corporate Governance Statement and a Remuneration Report for 2019.

All of the documents are attached to this release as a PDF file and are also available in Finnish and in English on Harvia's website at https://harviagroup.com/ .

For further information:

CEO Tapio Pajuharju, tapio.pajuharju@harvia.fi , tel. +358 50 577 4200

CFO Ari Vesterinen, ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi , tel. +358 40 505 0440



Harvia in short

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well-known in the market and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totalled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, its operating profit was EUR 13.3 million and adjusted operating profit EUR 13.9 million during the same period. The company employs some 400 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Attachments