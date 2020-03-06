Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forklift - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Forklift market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.6%.



Diesel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13 Billion by the year 2025, Diesel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$167.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$102.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Diesel will reach a market size of US$839.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$933.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Material Handling Equipment (MHE): An Introduction

Forklift: Integral Part of MHE

Types of Forklifts

Counterbalanced Forklift

Warehousing Forklifts

Forklift by Fuel Types

Diesel

Electric

Gasoline & LPG/CNG

Forklift by Tonnage Capacity

Less than 5 Ton

5 Ton to 10 Ton

1. Ton to 36 Ton

Classification by Forklift Classes

Born Out of Necessity, Forklifts Surge Ahead on the e-Commerce Boom

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

Diesel Forklifts Making Way for Electric Forklifts

Manufacturing Application Segment to Maintain its Dominance

Global Economic Outlook: GDP Growth and Forklifts Market

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Competitive Scenario

Global Competitor Market Shares

Forklift Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 and 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Anhui Heli Co. Ltd. (China)

CLARK Material Handling Company (CMHC) (USA)

Combilift Material Handling Solutions (Ireland)

Crown Equipment Corporation (USA)

Godrej Material Handling (India)

Hangcha Group Co. Ltd (China)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (USA)

Jungheinrich AG (Germany)

KION Group AG (Germany)

Komatsu Ltd. (Japan)

Lonking Holdings Limited (China)

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Popularity of Fuel cell-powered Forklifts Drives the Global Forklift Market

Myriad Benefits to Broaden Battery-operated Forklifts Application

Automated Forklifts Rise in Prominence

Electric Forklifts Gain Traction

Emphasis on Green Warehousing Steers Demand for Electric Forklifts

Forklift Tires Market: Characterized by Growing Demand for Solid and Non-Marking Tires

Lift Truck Made a Part of the Connected Enterprise Ecosystem

World Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Market Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Forklifts Emerge as an Important Material Handling System for the Logistics and Shipping Industry

Global Logistics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors

Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector (2019)

Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities

Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product Category (2019)

Transition of Material handling Operations in Automobile Industry Augurs Well for Forklifts Market

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Growth in E-Commerce Warehouses Spurs Need for Forklifts

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019E

Online Shopping Trend and Need to Improve Warehouse Efficiencies Drive Investments into Forklifts

Healthy Growth of Construction Sector Presents Favorable Outlook for Forklifts Market

Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Technological Advancements Accelerate Market Expansion

Technological Developments also Aim at Increasing Productivity

Key Challenges

Manufactures Face Challenges Producing Rough-Terrain Forklifts

Introduction of Robotic based Humanless Warehouse: A Threat to the Market

Rising Concerns over Forklift-related Safety Issues Restrain Market Growth

Regulatory Framework in the Forklift Sector

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to Forklifts by Type of Accident in the US



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV COMPETITION



Aisle-Master

Anhui Heli Co. Ltd.

Anhui Teu Forklift Truck Co. Ltd.

Anhui Yufeng Warehousing Equipment Co. Ltd.

BHS Intralogistics GmbH

Big Lift, LLC

Carer Forklifts

Cargotec Finland Oy - Kalmar

Cat Lift Trucks

Clark Material Handling Company

Combilift Material Handling Solutions

Corecon Inc.

Crown Equipment Corporation

CVS Ferrari S.r.l.

Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle

Doosan Industrial Vehicle America Corporation

EP Equipment Co. Ltd.

Global Power Co. Ltd.

Godrej Material Handling

Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hangcha Group Co. Ltd.

Hoist Material Handling, Inc.

Hubtex Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG

Hyster Company

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Hytsu Group

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Inc.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe - Hyundai Material Handling

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB)

JBT Corporation

Jost's Engineering Company Limited

Jungheinrich AG

Kion Baoli (Jiangsu) Forklift Co. Ltd.

Kion Group Ag

Komatsu America Corp.

Komatsu Ltd.

Konecranes PLC

Linde Material Handling GmbH

Liuzhou Liugong Forklift Co. Ltd.

Lonking Holdings Limited

Macneill Engineering Ltd.

Manitou Group

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc.

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift Europe B.V. (MCFE)

Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd.

Net Mak Metal Makine San ve Tic Ltd. Sti.

Ningbo Ruyi Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

Northland Industrial Truck Company, Inc. (Nitco)

Octane Forklifts

Paletrans Empilhadeiras

Palfinger AG

Promag S.A.

Sinkobe Co. Ltd.

Sroka Inc.

Still GmbH

Sumitomo Nacco Forklift Co. Ltd.

Tailift Material Handling Taiwan Co. Ltd.

Tailift Material Handling USA Inc.

Taipiin Industry Co. Ltd.

The Raymond Corporation

Toyota Industries Corporation

Toyota Material Handling USA Inc.

Unicarriers Americas Corporation

Zhejiang Goodsense Forklift Co. Ltd.

