The meat snacks market size was valued at $7.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $11.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.50% from 2019 to 2026.

There has been an increase in the demand for convenience food products over the years and this growth has been drastic in the emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Convenient food has become a regular source of nutrition for consumers working in the corporate sector. This increases the adoption of these products in the market. As meat snacks are also considered a convenience food, the growth and adoption of convenience food positively impacts the growth of the market.

The retail industry expansion is supported by rapid increase in economy, coupled with surge in consumption of meat products such as meat snacks; rise in urbanization; and surge in middle-class population, particularly in emerging economies. Increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) leads to the rise in participation from foreign and private players that further boosts the growth of the retail industry. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India’s retail sector generated revenue of $641 billion in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% reaching $1.6 trillion by 2026. In addition, according to the Foreign Agriculture Services (FAOs), China’s total retail sale of consumer goods witnessed a growth of 10.7% in 2015, accounting for $4.49 trillion.

This improvement in the retail infrastructure increases visibility and reach of products such as food and other convenience goods, which helps with overall sales of such products. Thus, all these factors together are responsible for the growth of retail network in emerging economies, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the meat snacks market.

There has been an increase in number of users on various social media sites, with the rise in internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, most key players in the meat snacks market strategize on promoting their products and services on these social media platforms. Social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries, including meat products, on imparting awareness about their product offerings among target customers on social media channels. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, the global meat snacks market sights critical opportunities in gaining traction and eventually increases its registration among target segments.

Key players profiled in the global Meat snacks industry include Associated British Foods plc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Golden Valley Natural, Hormel Foods Corporation, Jack Links, Monogram Food Solutions, LLC., Meatsnacks Group, Nestle S.A., Tyson Foods, and others.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product Type

• Jerky

• Sticks

• Bars

• Others



By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional



By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

