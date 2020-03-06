Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Radiators Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive radiators market was valued at US$9.202 billion for the year 2019.

The automotive industry is witnessing an increase in the production of passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles, which is causing the demand for radiators to rise, and thereby contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the stringent norms and regulations regarding engine emissions are encouraging manufacturers to produce good quality radiators which is also contributing to the market growth.

Recently, it was found that nanofluid can be used for motor cooling. Now research is being conducted to enhance the efficiency of the radiators used in automobiles. For this Titanium Dioxide water nanofluid was used as a cooling fluid at concentration 2% and it was found out that the effectiveness increased by 10%. Therefore, by optimizing the materials used in radiators and enhancing the cooling fluid the market holds good growth opportunities.



Furthermore, the increasing investments and participation of market players in research and development to improve these radiators and make them lighter and efficient to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.



The automotive radiators market has been segmented based on material type, vehicle type, end-user, and geography. By material type, the market has been classified as copper and brass and aluminum. By vehicle type, the market is segmented as a passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. By end-user, the market has been segmented into OEM's and aftermarket.



Aluminum to hold a significant market share



By material type, Aluminium is expected to hold a significant share in the automotive radiators market, which is attributable to the fact that the mass production of aluminum radiators is cheaper for the manufacturers than copper and brass radiators. One additional advantage is that it is lighter in weight as compared to copper and brass radiators.



Passenger Vehicles segment will continue to account for major demand



By vehicle type, passenger vehicle is expected to hold a significant share in the market owing to the rising production of passenger vehicles coupled with rising demand for these vehicles due to increasing purchasing power of people facilitated by the increase in their disposable income.



OEM's dominate the automotive radiators market



Radiator is a very important component in the vehicle as they easily aid in the removal of heat from the engine, thus helping it cool down faster without causing any complications. By end-user, OEM's are expected to hold a significant amount of share in the market owing to the fact that the vehicles which are produced by the automakers come fitted with either copper and brass or aluminum radiators.



Asia Pacific will witness fastest regional market growth



By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant amount of share in the market, which is attributed to increasing production of vehicles in countries of this region like India and China and the increase in demand of passenger vehicles from some countries of this region, which is facilitated by the increasing disposable income of people. According to Maruti Suzuki India Limited, they sold around 133,296 vehicles which included domestic sales and export sales increasing from 128,338 vehicles in 2018, which was an increase of 3.9%.

On 29 November, the BMW Group, one the largest automaker in the world and Great Wall Motor are planning to invest around 650 million Euro for the construction of a new vehicle production plant in China with a capacity of 160,000 vehicles per year under the joint venture Spotlight Automotive Limited. The planned phase of construction is from the year 2020 to 2022.



Some of the major companies covered as a part of this study are MAHLE GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, and Delphi Automotive among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Automotive Radiators Market Analysis, by Material Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Copper and Brass

5.3. Aluminum



6. Global Automotive Radiators Market Analysis, by Vehicle Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Passenger Vehicle

6.3. Light Commercial Vehicle

6.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicle



7. Global Automotive Radiators Market Analysis, by End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. OEM's

7.3. Aftermarket



8. Global Automotive Radiators Market Analysis, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East & Africa

8.6. Asia-Pacific



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Blaak Radiateuren VOF

10.2. MAHLE GmbH

10.3. Griffin Thermal Products

10.4. General Motors

10.5. Denso Corporation

10.6. Dolphin Heat Exchanger

10.7. Delphi Auto Parts

10.8. Modine Manufacturing Company

10.9. Tianjin Yaxing Radiator Co. Ltd.

10.10. Marelli Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mls01f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900