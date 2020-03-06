Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methionine Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global methionine market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, majorly due to its increasing adoption in aquaculture, to provide the most effective methionine source to the agriculture feed industry.
Emerging demand from the aquaculture industry and increasing awareness for nutritious diet are augmenting the growth of the market. Complex process of manufacturing methionine and falling prices due to oversupply are likely to hinder the market growth. Eco-friendly means of extracting methionine is projected to act as an opportunity for the market, in the future.
The global methionine market is highly consolidated, with the top four players accounting for more than 85% of the market. Key players in the methionine market include Adisseo, Evonik Industries AG, Novus International, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., among others.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from Animal Feed
China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Emerging Demand from the Aquaculture Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Awareness for Nutritious Diet
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Complex Process of Manufacturing Methionine
4.2.2 Falling Prices due to Oversupply
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Liquid
5.1.2 Powder
5.2 End-user
5.2.1 Food and Beverage
5.2.2 Pharmaceutical
5.2.3 Animal Feed
5.2.4 Other End-users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Adisseo
6.4.2 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
6.4.3 Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.
6.4.4 Beijing FortuneStar S&T Development Co. Ltd.
6.4.5 CJ Cheiljedang Corp.
6.4.6 Evonik Industries AG
6.4.7 Iris Biotech GmbH
6.4.8 Novus International
6.4.9 Prinova Group LLC
6.4.10 Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
6.4.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
6.4.12 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Eco-friendly Means of Extracting Methionine
