Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-bike Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global e-bike market was valued at USD 15.42 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.21%, during the forecast period, 2020-2025.
Apart from the increasing consumer preference toward recreational and adventure activities, the adoption of e-bike applications in several sectors, like logistics and e-bike rental services, is expected to drive the market studied, during the forecast period.
The market has been segmented by propulsion type and application type. In 2018, by propulsion type, pedal-assisted e-bikes dominated the market, and accounted for 88.32% of the global market. By application type, city/urban e-bikes dominated the market.
Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the regional market. The largest consumption of electric bikes was in China, which boosted the sales figure, and thus influencing the growth of the global market for electric bikes. The import and export volumes in China are also large, and China has always been the largest exporter of electric bikes. The Government of India has also encouraged to use electric bikes. By the end of 2035, the government is looking forward to convert fuel vehicles into electric vehicles.
The e-bike market is an extremely fragmented market, with the major players holding low share of the total market share. Some of the major market players are Giant Bicycles, Merida, Trek Bikes, Riese & Muller, and M1 Sporttechnik.
Giant Bicycles is expected to be the largest player in this market. The company's presence is majorly concentrated in China, with Europe and North America being the other important markets. The company is diversifying its product portfolio through innovations and new launches, and is aiming to continue its spot as the market leader.
Key Market Trends
Rise in the Demand of Green Transportation
Europe - The Second Fastest Growing Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Current Market Scenario
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.5 Technology Trends
4.6 Government Regulations, Incentives, and Manufacturing Standards
4.7 Market Perspective
4.7.1 Component Supplier (Battery, Motor, etc.)
4.7.2 Bicycle Manufacturer
4.7.3 Consumers
4.8 Pricing Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Propulsion
5.1.1 Pedal-Assisted
5.1.2 Throttle-assisted (Power-on-demand)
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 City/Urban
5.2.2 Trekking (E-mountain Bikes/e-MTB)
5.2.3 Cargo
5.3 By Battery
5.3.1 Lithium Ion Battery
5.3.2 Lead-Acid Battery
5.4 By Power
5.4.1 Less than and Equal to 250 W
5.4.2 Above 250 W
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Rest of North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia Pacific
5.5.3.1 India
5.5.3.2 China
5.5.3.3 Japan
5.5.3.4 South Korea
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-pacific
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 E-bike Manufacturers
6.2.1.1 Giant Bicycles Co. Ltd.
6.2.1.2 Merida Industry Co. Ltd.
6.2.1.3 Riese & Muller
6.2.1.4 Fritzmeier Systems GmbH & Co. KG (M1 Sporttechnik)
6.2.1.5 Yamaha Bicycles
6.2.1.6 Trek Bikes
6.2.1.7 Cannondale Bicycle Corporation
6.2.1.8 Kalkhoff
6.2.1.9 VanMoof B.V.
6.2.1.10 Coboc
6.2.1.11 Ampler Bikes
6.2.1.12 Cowboy
6.2.1.13 Desiknio
6.2.2 Component Suppliers
6.2.2.1 Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG
6.2.2.2 BMZ GmbH
6.2.2.3 Panasonic Corporation
6.2.2.4 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
6.2.2.5 LG Chem
6.2.2.6 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.2.2.7 Shimano Inc.
6.2.2.8 Tron-X Motors
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 SUPPLIER INFORMATION (FOR TOP EIGHT E-BIKE MANUFACTURERS)
