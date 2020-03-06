New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Compression Stockings Market by Type, Demography and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868981/?utm_source=GNW



The Compression Stockings market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026. The rise in number of health conscious consumers is one of the key factors behind driving the global Compression stockings market.

The global Compression stockings market is segmented on the basis of product type, demography, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into knee high and thigh high. Based on demography, the market is classified into men and women. By distribution channel the market is divided into online and offline stores.



As per a study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2012, more than one-third, that is, 34.9% of U.S. adults were obese. In 2015, as per an analysis, Arkansas, West Virginia, and Mississippi reported obesity rates exceeding 35%; this led to relatively higher health awareness among individuals. Moreover, according to the Health Survey for England in 2014, 58.1 % of the women were obese. Thus, rise in adoption of physical exercise as a part of daily routine has resulted in high demand for compression clothing, as they are worn during exercise sessions to reduce muscle soreness and enhance faster recovery from injuries. In addition, the number of health clubs and memberships (number of members enrolled at these clubs) is on a continuous rise in the U.S. Moreover, budget gyms offering convenience and flexibility have grown in the UK in recent years, which, in turn, has led to increased adoption of compression stockings. Moreover, stylish designs and comforting fabric of compression garments have replaced traditional gym outfits such as T-shirts and shorts. Beauty consciousness has also complemented the demand for compression & shapewear. Thus, such changes in lifestyle have propelled the growth of the global market.

Around 5% of the population aged over 65 years and 1.5% of the general population are estimated to suffer from chronic venous leg ulceration (VLU) during the forecast period. VLU represents a significant healthcare burden in the western hemisphere, and this trend is anticipated to increase with rise in the geriatric population worldwide. In the U.S., this translates to approximately 0.5–1 million individuals affected by the condition. Use of compression stocking is one of the effective solutions to such chronic diseases. Compression stockings improves the ability of the blood to flow towards the heart and significantly helps in healing VLU in a much more efficient manner. Thus, rise in prevalence of VLU is expected to eventually trigger the demand for compression stockings.

Key players profiled in the report include Spanx Inc., Triumph International CORPORATION, 2XU Pty Ltd., Leonisa, Ann Chery, Colfax Corporation (DJO Global), I-Runner, European Lingerie Group, Creswell Sock Mills, and Zhende Medical Group.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product Type

• Knee high

• Thigh high



By demography

• Men

• Women



By Distribution channel

• Online

• Offline



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

