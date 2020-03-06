Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The world market for waste-to-energy (WtE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.45% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.



An increasing amount of waste generation and growing concern for its management to meet the need for sustainable urban living and increasing focus on non-fossil fuel sources of energy are driving the adoption of waste-to-energy market.



The market is restrained by the expensive nature of incinerators, particularly as energy prices decline and a number of plants are unable to cover operating costs. Further, several European countries and Japan are planning to focus more on recycling, which saves three to five times more energy and hence, restraining the waste-to-energy market.



The global waste-to-energy (WtE) market is fragmented in nature. The key players in this market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Waste Management, A2A, Veolia Environnement, Hitachi Zosen Corp, China Everbright International, and China Jinjiang Environment Holding Company.



Key Highlights



Thermal technology is expected to dominate the waste-to-energy market in 2019 owing to the increasing development in the incineration and gasification technologies, as well as the increasing amount of waste generated, especially from the growing economies of Asia-Pacific.

Emerging waste-to-energy technologies, such as Dendro Liquid Energy (DLE), which is four times more efficient in terms of electricity generation, with additional benefits of no emission discharge and effluence problems at plant sites are expected to create significant opportunities for the market players, over the coming years.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, with majority of demand coming from China and Japan.

Major Market Trends



Growing Demand for Thermal-Based Waste-to-Energy Conversion

As of 2019, thermal technology is expected to account for the highest market share in the global waste-to-energy market. This trend of dominance by the thermal division is expected to continue in the coming years owing to the increasing developments in the technologies of incineration and gasification.

It is estimated that plants, which utilize cogeneration of thermal power (heating and cooling), together with electricity generation can reach optimum efficiencies of 80%.

In the present scenario, incineration is the most well-known waste-to-energy technology for Muncipal Solid Waste (MSW) processing. However, waste-to-energy technologies, particularly incineration, produces pollution and carry potential health safety risks. In order to reduce particulate and gas phase emissions, incineration plant owners have adopted a series of process units for cleaning the flue gas stream, which has, in turn, led to a significant improvement in terms of environmental sustainability.

The thermal-based waste-to-energy conversion is expected to lead the market, particularly in growing economies of Asia-Pacific, where rising urban population is expected to be the key contributing factor for increasing municipal solid waste (MSW). Other factors, such as industrialization, economic development would also contribute towards MSW generation, which is further expected to influence the growth of the thermal based waste-to-energy market.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific has witnessed significant development in the waste-to-energy industry in the past few years and has dominated the market across the globe with increasing efforts taken by the government in adopting better MSW management practices, providing incentives for waste-to-energy projects in the form of capital subsidies and feed in tariffs, and providing financial support for R&D projects on cost sharing basis.

Due to economic development and rapid urbanization in China, the generation of municipal solid waste (MSW) has been increasing rapidly in the country. Therefore, the effective disposal of municipal solid waste has become a serious environmental challenge in China.

In China, the number of incineration plants has increased from 74 in 2008 to 286 in 2017. Also, Beijing is planning to double its incineration capacity, and burn 54% of the MSW by 2020. Under Chinese President Xi Jinping's plan to tackle pollution, the incineration industry is expected to continue its expansion, in order to replace stinky, polluting, land-intensive garbage dumps. Moreover, with its burgeoning economy producing vast quantities of garbage (increasing 8-10% annually), China is turning to new facilities that burn solid waste to produce electricity.

Japan has been one of the leading markets for waste-to-energy in Asia-Pacific. The waste-to-energy market in the country is driven by efficient solid waste management and financial support for waste-to-energy projects from both national and local governments. Moreover, with the aim of preserving the environment, the country is expected to introduce waste management and recycling technologies, which effectively turns waste into resources or appropriately dispose it off.

Therefore, factors such as increasing amount of waste generated along with the efforts taken by various governments to tackle this situation are expected to boost the demand for waste-to-energy plants in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast, in USD million, till 2025

4.3 Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Generation (in billion metric ton), 2018-2025

4.4 Number of Incineration Plants, Forecast, till 2025

4.5 Per Capita Waste Generation (2018-2025)

4.6 Waste Generation, by Source, 2018

4.7 Government Policies and Regulations

4.8 Recent Trends and Developments

4.9 Market Dynamics

4.9.1 Drivers

4.9.2 Restraints

4.10 Supply Chain Analysis

4.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Physical

5.1.2 Thermal

5.1.3 Biological

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 Americas

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.4 Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

6.3.2 Waste Management Inc.

6.3.3 A2A S.p.A.

6.3.4 Veolia Environnement S.A.

6.3.5 Hitachi Zosen Corp

6.3.6 MVV Energie AG

6.3.7 Martin GmbH

6.3.8 Babcock & Wilcox Volund A/S

6.3.9 China Jinjiang Environment Holding Co. Ltd.

6.3.10 Suez S.A.

6.3.11 Xcel Energy Inc.

6.3.12 Wheelabrator Technologies Inc.

6.3.13 Covanta Holding Corp.

6.3.14 China Everbright International Limited



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



