BROOKLYN, New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by data scientists revealed systemic flaws in Facebook’s political ad monitoring and enforcement processes, which allow foreign entities or shady businesses to continue to advertise despite long-term violations.
The researchers at New York University Tandon School of Engineering revealed numerous examples of advertisers employing disinformation tactics and discovered $37 million in advertising – representing 55 percent of all pages with political ads during the study period – that failed to identify the funding source, in violation of Facebook policy.
The NYU Tandon researchers noted failures of Facebook to enforce its own policies and called for outside monitoring of its political ad library, to increase transparency for voters. They pointed to the data the NYU Tandon team collected, by means of both machine learning algorithms and manual investigation, as evidence that independent monitoring is effective.
The researchers meanwhile credited Facebook for being the only digital advertising platform to provide a level of transparency sufficient for them to detect disinformation campaigns.
Their study, which will be presented in May at the IEEE Symposium on Security and Privacy, the leading research conference in the field, also reported:
The study suggests methods for reducing honest errors, but the researchers also called for a strict “trust but verify” security policy to replace the current one, in which advertisers self-certify they are the source for ads.
The study evolved from the team’s Online Political Ads Transparency Project, the first security analysis of Facebook’s U.S. Ad Library API. That Facebook tool allows authorized outsiders to monitor election interference. The latest NYU Tandon study is the first to propose an auditing framework – particularly important in light of the shortcomings revealed by the team’s own audit. But even their new algorithm developed to reveal dubious advertising will be insufficient to thwart adversaries intent upon spreading disinformation, researchers warned.
“This study shows large-scale disclosure issues. We recommend that Facebook take on a more active role in improving its Ad Library security so that fewer political advertisers are able to avoid accurate disclosure and transparency,” said NYU Tandon Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Engineering Damon McCoy, who leads the Online Transparency Project. “Facebook appears to be taking steps in the right direction, and it has made the most political ads transparent, enabling us to identify election interference techniques. On the other hand, we found several limitations, such as not providing ad targeting information, which hindered transparency. However, we thank the team at Facebook for creating a transparency library that was the only one that provided enough data to meaningfully study. Google doesn’t include issue advertising, and Twitter’s transparency center lists only a few hundred advertisers, compared to 126,000 pages with transparent political ads provided by Facebook.”
The clustering algorithm to reveal undisclosed coordinated advertising, developed by McCoy and NYU doctoral student Laura Edelson, will be shared with other researchers studying Facebook’s political advertising.
The study, “A Security Analysis of the Facebook Ad Library,” was conducted on data covering one year beginning May 2018. It is available at http://damonmccoy.com/papers/ad_library2020sp.pdf. A National Science Foundation grant helped support the research, and the Online Transparency Project receives funding for its research on Canadian election advertising from the Digital Ecosystem Research Challenge.
About the New York University Tandon School of Engineering
The NYU Tandon School of Engineering dates to 1854, the founding date for both the New York University School of Civil Engineering and Architecture and the Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute (widely known as Brooklyn Poly). A January 2014 merger created a comprehensive school of education and research in engineering and applied sciences, rooted in a tradition of invention and entrepreneurship and dedicated to furthering technology in service to society. In addition to its main location in Brooklyn, NYU Tandon collaborates with other schools within NYU, one of the country’s foremost private research universities, and is closely connected to engineering programs at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Shanghai. It operates Future Labs focused on start-up businesses in Brooklyn and an award-winning online graduate program. For more information, visit engineering.nyu.edu.
About the NYU Center for Cyber Security
The NYU Center for Cybersecurity (CCS) is an interdisciplinary research institute dedicated to training the current and future generations of cybersecurity professionals and to shaping the public discourse and policy, legal, and technological landscape on issues of cybersecurity. NYU CCS is a collaboration between NYU School of Law, NYU Tandon School of Engineering, and other NYU schools and departments. For more information, visit cyber.nyu.edu.
###
Attachments
Kathleen Hamilton New York University Tandon School of Engineering 646.997.3792 kathleen.hamilton@nyu.edu
New York University Tandon School of Engineering
Brooklyn, New York, UNITED STATES
Kathleen Hamilton New York University Tandon School of Engineering 646.997.3792 kathleen.hamilton@nyu.edu
860647.png
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
860648.png
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
New York University Tandon School of Engineering LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: