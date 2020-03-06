Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways

The research estimates that in 2017, there were 177.3 million prevalent cases of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in people aged 5-44 years worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 187.4 million prevalent cases by 2026.

Approved drugs in the ADHD space target dopamine, dopamine reuptake, norepinephrine (noradrenaline), norepinephrine (noradrenaline) reuptake/transporter, and the alpha 2 adrenergic receptor. The vast majority of approved therapies are administered via the oral route.

The highest proportion of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for ADHD are in Phase II, with only one drug in the NDA/BLA stage.

Therapies in development for ADHD focus on a wide variety of targets. All pipeline drugs for ADHD are administered via the oral route.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the ADHD space comprise topline Phase I/II and Phase III trial results, pivotal efficacy study results, an expected patent expiration, an estimated PDUFA date, and a meeting with the FDA.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I ADHD asset is 12.3%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 75%. Drugs, on average, take 9.0 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 8.7 years in the overall psychiatry space.

There have been 20 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving ADHD drugs during 2015-20. Impax Laboratories' acquisition of certain assets related to generic products from Teva and Allergan in 2016 for $586m was the largest deal.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for ADHD have been in the late phases of development, with 53% in Phase III-IV, and 47% in Phase I-II.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of ADHD clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.

Clinical trial activity in the ADHD space is dominated by completed trials. Takeda has the highest number of completed clinical trials for ADHD, with 158 trials.

Takeda leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for ADHD, followed by Eli Lilly.

8. RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

SPN-810 for ADHD (December 9, 2019)

SPN-810 for ADHD (November 5, 2019)

Multiple Drugs for ADHD (September 04, 2019)

Vafidemstat for ADHD (April 25, 2019)

Monarch eTNS system for ADHD (April 19, 2019)

SPN-812 for ADHD (March 28, 2019)

AEVI-001 for ADHD (January 02, 2019)

SPN-812 for ADHD (December 20, 2018)

SPN-812 for ADHD (December 06, 2018)

Dasotraline for ADHD (August 31, 2018)

KP415 for ADHD (July 9, 2018)

Supernus ADHD NDA Repurposes Old European Antidepressant

NeuroSigma Monarch eTNS Becomes The First FDA-Cleared ADHD Device

Approval of Vyvanse for Pediatric ADHD in Japan

Adhansia XR Approval Boosts Purdue's Move Away From Opioids

Teijin Gains Japanese Rights To NeuroSigma's Monarch eTNS Device For ADHD

KemPharm Offloads Two ADHD Candidates To Gurnet Point

Shionogi Licenses Akili's Digital Medicine Candidates For ADHD, ASD

