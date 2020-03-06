New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Baby Feeding Bottles Market by Material Type and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868966/?utm_source=GNW



The Baby Feeding Bottles market size was valued at $2.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.



The global baby feeding bottles market is segmented on the basis of material, distribution channel, and region. By material, it is segmented into plastic, stainless steel, silicone and glass. By distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, and online stores. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East and Africa).



Baby feeding bottles are one of the mandatory baby care products, which are used until infants turn more than a year old. Hence, the segment has witnessed higher level of demand from the customers. In recent years, manufacturers have strategized on improvising their product offerings that caters to specific requirements of target customers (parents of newborn). For instance, Philips one of the key players in the global baby feeding bottles market have come up with Anti-Colic Bottle with AirFree Vent, which keeps the nipple full during feeding so baby swallows less air. This can help reduce gas, reflux, and colic. It also means baby can drink milk in an upright position as well.



According to the analysis, the birth rate of developing/emerging countries is increasing at a very fast rate. The countries such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Egypt indicate a higher birth rate than the U.S. and the UK and exhibit great potential for baby care product market. As the number of babies increases, the utilization of several key baby accessories including baby feeding bottles incur higher level of demand. For instance, India has the highest birth rate in Asia-Pacific, which is approximately 19.95 children per 1000 members of the population and the country is the most attractive market for consumable goods.



There has been an increase in number of users in various social media sites with the rise in internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, most of the key players in the baby feeding bottles market strategize on promoting their products and services on social media platforms. Social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries, including wearable products market, on imparting awareness about their product offerings among target customers on social media channels. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, the global baby feeding bottles market sights critical opportunities in gaining traction and eventually increasing its registration among its target segments

Key players profiled in the report include Mayborn Group Limited, BABISIL, Handi-Craft Company, Munchkin, Steribottle Ltd, PACIFIC BABY INC., Nutrits Ltd., Mason Bottle, Pura, Mapa Spontex UK Ltd. and other such.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Material Type

• Plastic

• Stainless Steel

• Silicone

• Glass



By Distribution channel

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Specialty Store

• Online Store



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

