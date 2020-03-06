Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Sanitizers - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hand Sanitizers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$944.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 8%.
Hand Sanitizers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Hand Sanitizers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$32.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$28.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Hand Sanitizers will reach a market size of US$124.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$265.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Hand Sanitizers: Water-less Protection from Germs for the Most Exposed Part of the Body
- Recent Market Activity
- Hand Sanitizers Supplement Basic Hand Hygiene Routines
- Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell
- Rising Consumer Interest
- High-Performance Products
- Green & Sustainable Solutions
- Cost-Effective Products
- User-Friendly Solutions
- Sophisticated Technologies
- Myriad Benefits Offered by Hand Sanitizers Drive Widespread Adoption
- Studies Demonstrating Benefits of Hand Sanitizers to Aid Adoption Rates
- Growing Awareness about Hygiene and Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver
- Fast Facts
- Implications of Infectious Diseases
- Implications of Hygiene Failures
- Trend towards Preventive Healthcare
- Bright Prospects Ahead for World Hand Sanitizers Market
- Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Hand Sanitizers
- Market Witnesses Robust Growth Momentum in Developing Regions
- China and India Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Hand Sanitizers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- 3M Company (USA)
- Best Sanitizers, Inc. (USA)
- Byotrol plc (UK)
- Chattem, Inc. (USA)
- GOJO Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Lion Corporation (Japan)
- Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Nice-Pak Products, Inc. (USA)
- Procter & Gamble Co. (USA)
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)
- SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (USA)
- Deb Group Ltd. (USA)
- Skinvisible, Inc. (USA)
- The Clorox Company (USA)
- Unilever plc (UK)
- Vi-Jon Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Zep, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Hand Hygiene Related Diseases and Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Select Diseases Caused by Lack of Hand Hygiene Summarized
- The Ebola Epidemic Hysteria
- Flu: The Most Prevalent and Preventable Viral Infection
- Innovations in Formulations & Dispenser Designs Spearhead Market Growth
- Stellarcleenz to Mitigate Risk of Thyroid Cancers
- Zoono GermFree24 Sanitizers: Providing 24/7 Protection against Germs
- Prebiotic-Based Hand Sanitizers
- Germicidal Gel fiteBac
- INVIRTU: Alcohol-Free Hand Foam Sanitizer
- Symmetry: Non-Alcohol Rich Foaming Hand Sanitizer
- Pretty Hand Sanitizer to Make One Smile
- ActiveClean: All-Natural Hand Sanitizer
- CloudClean: Real-Time Hand Hygiene Compliance Technology
- Convenience: A Key Factor Driving Innovations in Dispenser Design
- Automatic Dispensing Systems Play Big in the Market
- Other Notable Hand Sanitizer Innovations
- Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections: A Major Growth Driver
- Children and Young Adults: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target
- Hand Sanitizers for Children below 2 Years of Age: Are they Safe?
- Growing Consumer Awareness about the Environment Drive Strong Demand for Natural Variants
- Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of Hand Sanitizers, Bodes Well for the Market
- Higher Effectiveness of Alcohol-based Sanitizers Catapults the Segment to the Dominant Position
- Established Image & Wider Availability: Key Characteristics of Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers
- Research Findings Discourage Use of Alcohol-based Sanitizers
- Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers Step In to Replace Alcohol-based Versions
- Comparison of Different Parameters for Alcohol-based and Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers
- A Review of Select Non-Alcohol Sanitizer Compounds
- Benzalkonium Chloride: A Key Non-Alcohol Compound
- FDA Proposes New Ruling for Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers
- Despite Several Issues, Antibacterial Hand Sanitizers Continue to Witness Gains
- Ban on Antibacterial Soaps in the United States Exclude Hand Sanitizers
- Triclosan: Effective but Faces Regulatory Restrictions over Environmental & Health Risks
- Lotion-Based Hand Sanitizers: Combining Sanitizing and Moisturizing Attributes
- Skin-Safe Products to Instigate New Wave of Growth
- Retail Segment - Dominant Medium for Hand Sanitizers Distribution
- Hand Sanitizers Garner Greater Shelf Space in Retail Outlets
- Online Channel Opens Up A Robust Sales Platform
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Exponential Increase in Urban Population
- Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
- Rising Standards of Living
- ISSUES & CHALLENGES
- Hand Sanitizers Reduce Body's Defense against Pathogens
- Excess Use of Hand Sanitizers Give Rise to Drug-Resistant Bacteria
- Potential for Abuse of Hand Sanitizers by Kids
- Risk of Poisoning & Flammability in Alcohol-based Sanitizers
- Dryness: A Major Cause of Concern
- Risk of Dermatitis due to Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers
- Parabens: Health Risks Raise Concerns
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 53
