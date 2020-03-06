NETANYA, Israel, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA), a leading global provider of advanced software-defined radars, today announced the manufacture of the first radar in its United States-based production line.
RADA’s US Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility are based in Germantown, Maryland. To mark this milestone, Maryland Congressman David Trone visited the facility, welcomed the new RADA US employees and celebrated the delivery of RADA’s first US-manufactured MHR radar to the US Marine Corps.
Dov Sella, RADA’s CEO, commented, “Our US subsidiary has enabled us to successfully Americanize and adapt our technologies for US military needs, bringing RADA a very significant market for our radar technologies. Our radar systems are already embedded in the US Army and US Marine Corps’ current SHORAD solutions, and we look forward to further empowering US defense agencies with our active protection solutions."
About RADA
RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.
RADA USA’s air surveillance radars are the system of choice for current and emerging tactical Integrated Air & Missile Defense weapon systems, whether based on guns, missiles, directed energy, or other threat defeat technologies. Its tactical radar systems are ideal gap-fillers, complementing medium and long-range air surveillance systems. The radars can work in various installation methods depending on the mission: fixed or on-the-move onboard tactical land vehicles or aboard littoral combat and patrol ships.
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.
Netanya, ISRAEL
