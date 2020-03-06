HOUSTON, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, today announced the Company’s second annual observance of International Women’s Day (IWD) across its global organization.

“Sysco is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day as part of our commitment to inclusiveness, one of Sysco’s values,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s president and chief executive officer. “We are committed to driving inclusion and diversity within our organization, and fostering a culture where all associates are empowered to perform at their best and contribute to our business objectives.”

A cross-functional steering committee of women leaders and over 60 volunteers from across the organization led the company’s efforts to encourage Sysco’s associates, customers and suppliers to challenge stereotypes, fight biases and broaden perceptions in their workplaces and the broader foodservice industry.

As part of the Company’s global celebration, Sysco invited prominent women leaders from within their organization, as well as from customer and supplier organizations, to participate in a special panel discussion at the Company’s headquarters in Houston on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Panelists shared their thoughts on the 2020 International Women’s Day theme of #EachforEqual and discussed how each person can promote gender equity by working within their own sphere of influence to affect change.

In addition, Sysco launched its new Gender Equity Momentum (GEM) Award as part of the company’s observance of International Women’s Day.

“The GEM Award is sponsored by our local Associate Resource Groups and recognizes associates who are making strides to remove gender barriers, champion gender equality and cultivate an inclusive culture,” said Paul Moskowitz, executive vice president, human resources. “Sysco recognizes the importance of this special day and acknowledges the role that each person plays in creating a more gender equal world.”

For more information on Sysco’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit Sysco's Diversity and Inclusion page on Sysco.com.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 69,000 associates, the company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report .

For more information, visit www.sysco.com

About International Women’s Day

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality.

International Women's Day (IWD) has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people. Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. IWD is not country, group or organization specific.

