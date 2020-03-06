Rogers customers first in Canada to get exclusive 5G service on Samsung Galaxy S20 5G



TORONTO, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers today announced it is bringing exclusive 5G service to its customers on Canada’s first 5G smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series.

Starting today, Rogers Infinite customers and business customers with unlimited plans can access 5G services, where available, on the new Samsung 5G smartphone. Rogers recently announced it has begun rolling out Canada’s first 5G network in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal , with 20 more markets to come this year.

“As the first national carrier to introduce unlimited data plans and 5G to Canada, we’re proud to exclusively bring our customers the first 5G smartphones on the country’s only live 5G network,” said Brent Johnston, President, Wireless, Rogers Communications. “This is the beginning of 5G and as it evolves, it will deliver more capabilities including speed, latency and capacity. Rogers Infinite and unlimited business data plans will make it possible for our customers to take full advantage of this next generation technology.”

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series smartphones are available anywhere Rogers devices are sold across the country starting today. With Rogers financing, customers can get a new Samsung 5G smartphone for $0 down and 0% interest and pay off their device through equal monthly payments over a 24-month period. With Rogers Upfront Edge, Infinite customers can save even more on their new device when they return it within two years. Rogers 5G wireless service is available exclusively on Rogers Infinite and Rogers Business Wireless with unlimited data plans. These 5G-ready plans come with 5G access included, a $15 per month value, at no extra charge until March 6, 2021.

As part of its efforts to help Canadians unleash the full potential of their wireless services, Rogers was the first national carrier to introduce unlimited data plans with no overages, significantly reducing the cost of data for its customers on Canada’s most trusted network. Infinite plans are the only plans of their kind that offer customers unlimited sharing with no overages for all lines and connected devices.

Over the next several years, as more 5G spectrum, devices and applications become available, 5G will introduce advanced new capabilities that will transform businesses and industries with increased speed and capacity, more efficient use of spectrum, improved battery life and lower latency.

Rogers is partnering with Ericsson, North America’s 5G provider of choice, to boost and densify Canada’s most trusted network with 4.5G and 5G technology. In the first phase of Rogers 5G rollout, the network is using 2.5 GHz spectrum in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal to help increase network capacity. In the second phase of the rollout later this year it will expand to use 600 MHz 5G spectrum, which is best suited to carry wireless data across long distances and through dense urban buildings, creating more consistent and higher quality coverage in both remote areas and smart cities. In the future, Rogers will also start deploying 3.5 GHz spectrum and dynamic spectrum sharing, which will allow 4G spectrum to be used for 5G.

