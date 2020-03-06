Dublin, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Scanners Market by Wavelength (LWIR, MWIR, SWIR), Application (Thermography, Security & Surveillance, Search & Rescue), Vertical (Industrial, Commercial, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare), Technology, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global thermal scanners market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2020 to USD 6.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.6%.



Increasing adoption of thermal scanners at airports for the screening of humans infected with coronavirus is one of the key factors fueling the growth of this market.



Uncooled technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Among technology, the market for uncooled technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Thermal scanners based on uncooled technology are used widely in different verticals such as aerospace & defense, industrial, commercial, and others due to their ability to work in all weather conditions. Also, they cost low and are less subjected to restrictions compared to cooled thermal products. Moreover, they have long operation life as well as require less maintenance.



Market for SWIR wavelength is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Among wavelengths, the market for SWIR wavelength is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to its ability to serve numerous applications such as high-temperature thermography, moisture detection, spectroscopy, security and surveillance, semiconductor inspection, and scientific research.



Thermography application of thermal scanners is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The thermography application of the thermal scanners is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of thermal scanners for a thermal audit of machines and equipment in the manufacturing industry. This helps to avoid operational shutdown and aid companies to save money by detecting the fault at the infancy stage. Moreover, the thermal audit does not cause any damage to the machines and equipment.



Commercial vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The market for the commercial vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of thermography due to their several benefits, such as instant detection of injuries or blockages with high definition image quality and low cost. Moreover, thermal scanning solutions are a reliable tool for medical assessment and diagnosis of various illnesses and diseases such as fever, headache, allergy, and different types of cancer in humans and animals.



Europe to hold second-largest share of thermal scanners market during 2019.



Europe is the second-largest market for thermal scanners, owing to the presence of lucrative automotive, healthcare, and industrial & manufacturing verticals in the region. Moreover, Europe is home to a large number of players in the thermal scanners market, such as Axis Communications AB (Sweden) and Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. (UK). They are considered as a trendsetter in this market as they develop innovative thermal scanning products, used in commercial, security, and surveillance, as well as monitoring and inspection application areas.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Thermal Scanners Market

4.2 Thermal Scanner Market, By Application and Country

4.3 Country-Wise Thermal Scanner Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Thermal Scanners at Airports for Coronavirus Detection

5.2.1.2 Rising Expenditure in Aerospace and Defense Sector From Governments Worldwide

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Thermal Scanners in Automotive Industry

5.2.1.4 Rising R&D Investments By Companies, Governments, and Capital Firms to Develop Innovative Thermal Scanning Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Export Restrictions Imposed on Thermal Imaging Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Adoption of Thermal Scanners in Healthcare Applications

5.2.3.2 Use of Thermal Scanners to Diagnose Defects in Building Structures

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Inapplicable for Glass and Water

5.2.4.2 Impractical for See-Through Wall Applications



6 Thermal Scanners Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Portable

6.2.1 Firefighters and Law Enforcement Personnel Benefit From Using Handheld Thermal Scanners

6.3 Fixed

6.3.1 High Adoption of Fixed-Mounted Thermal Scanners in Fever Scanning Application Accelerates Market Growth



7 Thermal Scanners Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cooled

7.2.1 Highly Sensitive Cooled Thermal Cameras are Used to Monitor Minute Temperature Differences

7.3 Uncooled

7.3.1 Uncooled Thermal Scanners are Being Used to Screen Large Groups of People for Fever



8 Thermal Scanners Market, By Wavelength

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Short-Wave Infrared

8.2.1 SWIR Thermal Scanners are Capable of Producing Detailed Images With High Resolution

8.3 Mid-Wave Infrared

8.3.1 MWIR Thermal Scanners are Used to Provide High-Contrast Thermal Images

8.4 Long-Wave Infrared

8.4.1 LWIR Thermal Scanners are Used to Monitor Human Activities and Vehicles



9 Thermal Scanners Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Thermography

9.2.1 Process Industry

9.2.1.1 Rising Deployment of Thermal Cameras in Process Industry is Fueling Market Growth

9.2.2 Discrete Industry

9.2.2.1 Requirement of Monitoring and Inspection to Assess Quality of Manufactured Device Drives Adoption of Thermal Scanners

9.2.3 Building Inspection

9.2.3.1 Thermal Scanners Enable Detection of Building Defects By Screening Temperature Distribution of Surfaces

9.2.4 Inspection & Quarantine

9.2.4.1 Thermal Scanners have Emerged as Widely Used Tool to Detect Fever in Response to Covid-19

9.2.5 Medical Diagnosis

9.2.5.1 Panoramic Thermal Imaging System Enables Tracking in Wide Areas

9.3 Security & Surveillance

9.3.1 City Monitoring

9.3.1.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Safety of Chief Areas in Cities Helps in Deployment of Thermal Scanners

9.3.2 Border & Coastal Surveillance

9.3.2.1 Rising Adoption of Thermal Cameras to Safeguard Building Structures is Propelling Thermal Scanner Market

9.3.3 Ports and Wharfs Monitoring

9.3.3.1 Need for Human Safety Increases Demand for Thermal Imaging Technology

9.3.4 Key Infrastructure Monitoring

9.3.4.1 Thermal Scanners Play Important Role in Safeguarding Key Infrastructure Areas

9.4 Search and Rescue

9.4.1 Law Enforcement

9.4.1.1 Thermal Scanners Can Provide Better Execution of Tasks in Poor Vision Situations in Law Enforcement Activities

9.4.2 Firefighting and First Response

9.4.2.1 Deployment of Thermal Cameras to Reduce Human, Material, and Property Losses is Expected to Boost Market Growth

9.4.3 Forest Protection

9.4.3.1 Increase in Use of Thermal Cameras for Detection of Animals and Humans Using Body Temperatures

9.4.4 Maritime Rescue

9.4.4.1 Thermal Cameras Help Maritime Rescue Operators to Find Humans in Case of Any Accidents

9.5 Others



10 Thermal Scanners Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Industrial

10.2.1 Rise in Adoption of Thermal Scanners in Industrial Vertical for Safety of Industrial Assets and Human Lives

10.3 Commercial

10.3.1 High Adoption of Thermal Scanners in Fever Scanning at Airports Accelerates Market Growth

10.4 Aerospace & Defense

10.4.1 High Adoption of Thermal Scanners Across Aerospace & Defense Industry is Fueling Market Growth

10.5 Automotive

10.5.1 High Adoption of Thermal Scanners in Automotive Industry for Monitoring, Inspection, and Detection

10.6 Healthcare & Lifesciences

10.6.1 Simple, Non-Invasive, and Less Expensive Thermal Imaging Technique Increases Demand for Thermal Cameras in Healthcare & Life Sciences

10.7 Oil & Gas

10.7.1 Use of Thermal Scanners for Predictive Maintenance to Fuel Market Growth

10.8 Others



11 Geographic Analysis of Thermal Scanners Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Presence of Thermal Scanner Manufacturing Companies to Boost Market Growth in the US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Investment in R&D of Thermal Imaging By Government and Non-Government to Spur Growth of Market in Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Wide Distribution Network in Mexico to Propel Market Growth

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 Increasing Use of Thermal Scanners for Diagnosing Diseases in the Healthcare Sector

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Market for Thermal Scanners in Germany to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Presence of Automobile Manufacturers in France to Spur Growth of Thermal Scanners Market

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.3.4.1 Emerging Economy, Increasing Infrastructure Facilities, and Funding Contributes to Growth of Market in Rest of Europe (RoE)

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 China is Experiencing High Demand for Thermal Scanners Due to the Outbreak of Coronavirus

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Increase in Use of Thermal Cameras in Healthcare Industry LED to Increase in Demand for Thermal Scanners in Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Airport Measures Against Coronavirus in India Drives the Market

11.4.4 Rest of APAC

11.4.4.1 Increasing Implementation of Thermal Scanners at Airports Across the Region is Driving the Market in Rest of APAC

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1.1 Ongoing Investments in Oil & Gas and Aerospace & Defense Industry Support Growth of Market

11.5.2 South America

11.5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Monitoring & Inspection in Healthcare & Life Sciences, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial Sectors Creates Growth Opportunity



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.2.1 Product Launches

12.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2.3 Expansions

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Players



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 FLIR Systems, Inc.

13.2.2 Fluke Corporation

13.2.3 Leonardo S.P.A.

13.2.4 L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, Inc.

13.2.5 Opgal

13.2.6 Axis Communications Ab

13.2.7 Optotherm, Inc.

13.2.8 Seek Thermal Inc.

13.2.9 Thermoteknix Systems LTD.

13.2.10 3M (3M Scott)

13.3 Other Key Players

13.3.1 COX

13.3.2 C-THERMAL

13.3.3 HGH Infrared Systems

13.3.4 Tonbo Imaging

13.3.5 Terabee

13.3.6 Xenics

13.3.7 Vumii Imaging

13.3.8 Infratec GmbH

13.3.9 AMETEK Land

13.3.10 Testo Se & Co. KGaA



